Report on Small Business Newsletter: Brexit spurs Canadian companies to shift growth strategies

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Brexit spurs Canadian companies to shift growth strategies

The chaos surrounding Brexit is having a big impact on Canadian growth companies. The Globe and Mail spoke with leaders from Canada’s Top Growing Companies about how they are adapting to the uncertainties in Britain and the European Union. Story

Small business borrowing guide: How to find the best loan for your company

One of the essential ingredients to growing a successful business is money, but it’s surprisingly hard for entrepreneurs to access it in Canada. In this guide, business owners can get insights into how to secure the right loan for their company. We cover the essentials of getting business loans and include in-depth reviews of many of Canada’s biggest online lenders. Story

Is Lendified’s small-business loan worth the cost?

As a former banker, Kevin Clark is familiar with the struggles small businesses experience accessing capital. After working in banking for 30 years, including senior roles at Bank of Nova Scotia, Mr. Clark co-founded Lendified Inc., an online alternative lender. His co-founder, Troy Wright, is also a former banker. Story

Bay Street’s Sage Capital seeks to invest in small businesses with succession issues

The growing pool of private capital chasing small to medium-sized companies has added a prominent Canadian investor to the mix, with private equity executive Glen Silvestri running a search fund to bet on businesses facing succession issues. Story

On Bay Street, a law firm thrives using a Silicon Valley trick: no fees

Chad Bayne started his practice with a premise that doesn’t come naturally for big Bay Street law firms: Don’t charge your clients a cent for at least the first few years. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

B.C. Liberals propose property tax relief for small businesses

A bill to lower the tax burden on small businesses grappling with mounting property taxes has been introduced by the B.C. Liberals. CBC

Doing good found to take its toll as more social entrepreneurs report burnout

Passionate and dedicated to the cause, businesses leaders on a mission to help society and the environment are increasingly coming up against an unexpected hurdle – burnout. National Post/Reuters

New seal will let Canadian craft beer drinkers know if beverages are linked to foreign conglomerates

That is about to change when the Canadian Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) launches a new seal during an industry conference in Vancouver. Georgia Straight

