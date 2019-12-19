 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Calgary investment platform The51 aims to boost funding for women-led businesses

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page. This newsletter will pause for the holidays - see you back here on January 9. - Sarah Efron, Globe and Mail Small Business Editor

Calgary investment platform The51 aims to boost funding for women-led businesses

Three experienced entrepreneurs and investors are aiming to disrupt the widespread gender imbalance in Canadian venture capital through their new Calgary-based platform for investors and entrepreneurs. Story

Story continues below advertisement

When your CEO is a remote worker

When Trena White co-founded her book publishing company, Page Two Strategies Inc., she was awash with excitement about the business, her newborn son and the charms of life in Vancouver. Story

No carbon emissions, no meltdowns: B.C.’s General Fusion aims to build safe, clean power plant of the future with US$65-million funding

General Fusion Inc., a B.C. company backed by Jeff Bezos, has raised US$65-million to build a prototype plant in its quest to prove that nuclear fusion energy can be a commercially viable, carbon-free source of power. Story

Major Canadian tech financings continue as Nuvei raises $358-million in common equity

One of Canada’s largest private digital companies, payments technology provider Nuvei Corp., has raised $358-million in common equity from existing investors Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and private equity firm Novacap. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. film sector caught in ‘streaming war’ crossfire

As the holidays approach and British Columbians catch up on TV shows queued up on streaming services, the province’s film and TV sector finds itself thrust into the crossfire of a war. Business in Vancouver

This Alberta real estate company’s shares are up 70% this year, despite the province’s struggles

At a time when the capital markets are skittish about Alberta’s energy sector, a local publicly traded real estate company is proving that the province is no wasteland for growth. Financial Post

Shopify picks Berlin for first engineering hub outside Canada

Shopify has chosen Berlin as the site of its first engineering hub outside Canada, and is hiring a senior executive to lead a team adapting its e-commerce platform for European merchants. The Logic

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. restaurants permitted to make and serve their own small-batch ice cream and yogurt, due to regulation change

If you see a lot of unique and intriguing flavours of ice cream and yogurt popping up at eateries around the province, this is probably the reason why. The Georgia Straight

Entrepreneurs beware: Behind the label of ‘tireless visionaries’ can lurk mental exhaustion and depression

A sudden bout of intense insomnia was the first sign that Megan te Boekhorst’s mental health was declining after she launched her first communications business in 2018. Financial Post

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies