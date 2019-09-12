Report on Small Business Newsletter: Campground owners in ‘state of shock’ after small-business tax ruling

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Campground owners in ‘state of shock’ after tax ruling denies them small-business deduction

Campground owners across Canada could face much higher tax bills after a federal tax court recently rejected one Ontario company’s claim that it should be eligible for the small-business tax deduction. Story

Ontario health funding cuts threaten businesses specializing in home-doctor visits

Businesses in Ontario that specialize in home-doctor visits say that the Doug Ford government’s recently announced cuts to house-call premiums are putting their companies at risk. When doctors visit patients at home, they can bill OHIP (the Ontario Health Insurance Plan) for more money than for an office visit. Several businesses make money by liaising between doctors willing to do house calls and patients who request them, collecting a portion of the OHIP money. Story

Why our charities and small business owners are relevant to the coming election

A proposal to remove the capital gains tax on gifts of private company shares and real estate should be supported by all parties in the federal election campaign. Story

Canada is dragging its heels on open banking

An important segment of Canada’s technology industry is falling behind the rest of the world. The culprit? Federal politics and political manoeuvring by the big banks. At risk is not only the continued success of a key part of our technology industry, but also consumer access to better and more reasonably priced financial services. Story

Ottawa’s Pythian spins out software platform Tehama

Ottawa information-technology-services provider Pythian Group Inc. has split into two parts in a transaction that will see founder and chief executive officer Paul Vallée leave to lead a separate software startup incubated within the 22-year-old company. Story

McRock Capital raises $80-million for ‘internet of things’ fund

McRock Capital, a Toronto venture capital firm that funds startups focused on the “industrial internet of things” (IIOT) sector, secured the backing of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell PLC in raising $80-million for its second fund. Story

Terramera raises US$45-million in an effort to cut synthetic pesticide use in agriculture

A Vancouver clean-technology company that uses natural ingredients to kill bedbugs has raised US$45-million to pursue a bigger goal: slashing chemical use by farmers worldwide. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

City mulls predator tow truck bylaw, but operators push back

A battle is brewing between city hall and tow truck drivers as politicians mull a proposed bylaw to clamp down on so-called “chaser” tows. London Free Press

Confusion trips up sweeping overhaul of Canada Labour Code

Chris Rauenbusch says he doesn’t know if his employer can summon him to work on a day off after a series of sweeping federal labour reforms went into effect Sunday. CBC

Unpaid bills and broken promises: Indig Inc. problems go beyond failed Tokyo trade mission

An Indigenous entrepreneur facing allegations of financial mismanagement related to a trade mission to Japan has left behind a trail of unpaid bills and broken promises, both in Canada and abroad. CBC

Cuomo Signs Bill Cracking Down on Small-Business-Loan Abuses

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill aimed at preventing predatory lenders from using the state’s court system to seize the assets of small businesses nationwide. Bloomberg