Report on Small Business Newsletter: Canada Post strike leads to a surge in business for alternative shippers

Canada Post strike leads to a surge in business for alternative shipping companies

As rotating Canada Post Corp. strikes drag on across the country, many small-business owners are turning to alternative shipping companies out of fear even the slightest delay will make customers unhappy. Alternative shippers such as eShipper, ShipTime Inc. and Chit Chats are reporting a significant uptick in business since Canada Post workers began rotating strikes in various cities across Canada on Oct. 22. In the meantime, some business owners are watching their recently shipped Canada Post packages sit idle, based on online tracking reports.

Business, labour groups split over changes to Ontario apprenticeship system

Business groups are praising proposed changes to Ontario's apprenticeships system, saying it will ease labour shortages, but labour advocates say businesses will shift work onto apprenticeships as a way of reducing costs.

Ontario’s seesawing labour law changes are politically motivated - and employers are paying the price

The pendulum is swinging farther and faster than ever and we are all paying the price. Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford tabled Bill 47, proposing to repeal virtually all of the previous government's Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017 (Bill 148). Workers' rights advocates are outraged and many in the business community appear to be relieved.

Red flags raised as Ontario reinstates doctor’s note requirement for sick workers

The Ontario government's proposal to reinstate the doctor's note requirement for staff who call in sick is welcome news to many employers, but critics say the policy overburdens the medical system and spreads illness.

Ottawa earmarks $1.5-billion to help smaller businesses adapt to carbon pricing

The federal government expects to spend nearly $1.5 billion helping small and medium-sized businesses adapt to carbon pricing over the next five years — but it will not exempt them from the new carbon tax regime.

I’ll go first podcast: Ritual’s Ray Reddy on takeout, failure and leaving Silicon Valley

In an age of convenience, Ritual is revolutionizing the lunch rush. CEO Ray Reddy talks about the origins of takeout app, coming to Canada as a teenager and looking at failure differently.

In a tight labour market, employers need to step up hiring practices

Many employers looking to hire recently have come to a sobering realization: It's a "candidate's market." "In the last three to six months, the job market has been as hot as it has been in some time," says Rowan O'Grady, president of Hays Canada, which recruits for IT, finance and accounting and professional roles. "Our clients are telling us they're having more and more difficulty finding skilled candidates. And the more skilled you get, the more extreme the shortage."

Canadian ed-tech startup Squiggle Park improves literacy through play

A red cartoon cyclops with a toothy grin greets all visitors at Squiggle Park. A friendly, three-eyed green monster isn't far behind. No, this isn't some new trendy play space trying to compete with Chuck E. Cheese and the like, though there is one commonality: captivating games that hold the attention of young minds.

Does your small business need cyberattack insurance?

For many small businesses, a fire that destroys all of their operations might be preferable to getting hacked. At least in the case of the fire, there's a good chance the damages will be covered by insurance.

Brothers find their niche making memorable small or mid-sized team retreats

On-site yoga, limos and private chefs at cottage country homes are not just for vacationers with a luxury holiday in mind. Those options and more are now available to companies planning team getaways.