Report on Small Business Newsletter: Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service expands its reach abroad

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service expands its reach abroad

A federal program that has helped hundreds of Canadian technology companies expand to the United States is in the midst of an international expansion of its own. Story

Small businesses seek solutions for paralyzing internet outages

Intermittent internet failure is a sporadic but significant problem for small businesses needing to immediately process card payments and access files, and some service providers are jumping on the opportunity to fill these glitches with backup connectivity. Story

The Indigenous social network founder: Shyra Barberstock

Shyra Barberstock realized positive portrayals of her community and Indigenous businesses were lacking, so she launched Okwaho Network, a social-media platform connecting Indigenous entrepreneurs around the world Listen (I’ll Go First podcast)

Panel says Ontario universities and startup hubs must focus on cashing in on inventions

A panel of intellectual-property experts wants Ontario universities, colleges and provincially funded startup hubs to prioritize commercializing the inventions they incubate in a bid for better returns to offset public costs and to boost long-term economic growth. Story

Virtual Gurus raises first venture capital financing

Virtual Gurus, a Calgary-based startup that algorithmically connects businesses with remote workers, has raised its first venture capital funding to build out its client roster across North America and expand its network of freelancers, including those from remote communities. Story

Why Wealthsimple and robo-advisers aren’t scaring Bay Street anymore

Michael Katchen hit $1-billion in assets, and the bombast started to flow. Speaking at a Toronto startup conference in 2017, the chief executive officer of upstart online investment provider Wealthsimple revealed that in his early conversations with his business mentors, he told them the powerhouse he envisioned could become one of the world’s largest money managers – and it could grow faster than the giants he idolized ever had. Story

Will British Columbia grasp its opportunity to become cannabis’s Napa Valley?

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and mature – and, in some cases, falter and fail – there is some hopeful news that could not only save the industry but also helps foster an entirely new and untapped source of revenue. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Regulator approves two more B.C. companies for ride hailing

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. will soon have some company on Lower Mainland roads — this time from local firms offering ride-hailing services Business in Vancouver

This Kelowna restaurateur wants you to know the true cost of meal delivery services

In the old days – just a few years ago – the only way to enjoy most restaurant meals was to visit them in person. Now, with services like Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats and Door Dash, there are endless opportunities to enjoy offerings from almost any restaurant in the comfort of your own home. Inwine

