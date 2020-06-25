Report on Small Business Newsletter: Canadian tech executives urge skilled immigrants to come here as Trump expands U.S. visa halt

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Canadian tech executives urge skilled immigrants to come here as Trump expands U.S. visa halt
Canadian tech executives are urging skilled workers to seek jobs here after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily blocking some employment-related visas, including Silicon Valley’s preferred visa for hiring high-skilled immigrants. Story
Coalition launches investment fund to help support Black businesses
A coalition of Black executives is launching a new fund to make long-term investments to support Black-led organizations and businesses across the country, seeking to combat systemic racism in corporate Canada. Story
Repare soars to largest ever IPO of a Canadian biotech firm in Nasdaq debut
Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc. joined the ranks of US$1-billion Canadian drug developers Friday, debuting in late-morning trading at $32.05 a share on the Nasdaq – a 60-per-cent leap from its issue price set Thursday. It is the largest ever initial public offering of a Canadian biotech and follows a string of big fundings of domestic startups. Story
Another Canadian biotech IPO expected this week on Nasdaq as Fusion Pharmaceuticals looks to raise more than $150-million
Hamilton’s Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to go public as early as this week after setting an initial price range for its Nasdaq offering on Monday that would see the company raise as much as US$153-million. Story
U.S. private equity firm buys controlling stake in Vancouver marketing automation startup Unbounce for $52-million
A Denver private equity firm has bought a controlling stake in Vancouver’s Unbounce Marketing Solutions Inc. for $52-million. Crest Rock Partners picked up between 69 per cent and 75 per cent of the 11-year-old marketing automation software company in the deal, with early investors receiving about two-thirds of the total for their shares and the balance going into the company, according to sources familiar with the deal. Story
Travel accommodation company Sonder raises US$170-million despite pandemic slowdown
Travel accommodation provider Sonder Holdings Inc. has raised US$170-million in venture capital funding despite a severe downturn in the hospitality industry after the Montreal-born rival to Airbnb took quick action early in the pandemic to protect its business. Story
The €1.9-billion Wirecard scandal marks a failure for German financial regulation
Europe has few big-name fintech stars. That game was left to the Americans. But one European company was becoming a contender – Wirecard. Story