Report on Small Business Newsletter: Chef Marc Thuet’s bakery operation riles neighbours

Dispute between industrial bakery, neighbours highlights tension over noise in Toronto

Late one night last February, Susanne Carnelos heard rumbling coming from the laneway next to her home. When she looked down from her second-floor apartment in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood, she saw a moving van. She went downstairs and introduced herself to Toronto chef Marc Thuet, who was setting up his new industrial bakery in the commercial building next door. Explaining that she lived in the building overlooking the lane, Ms. Carnelos asked if he could keep the noise down. Mr. Thuet apologized, and the van left. An hour later it returned and equipment was moved in throughout the rest of the night. Story

Cannabis producers look to small-scale growers to diversify product offerings

Licensed cannabis producers are looking to make deals with both legal and black-market small-scale craft growers to add variety to their product offerings for the recreational market. Since Oct. 17, prospective growers have been able to apply for micro-cultivation licences from Health Canada. The licence limits plant canopy size to 200 square metres, but has less rigorous security rules than the standard cultivation licence. Health Canada says so far, it has received 15 applications under the micro subclass to cultivate or process cannabis. Story

The opportunities left behind when innovation shakes up old industries

I left daily media a couple of years ago, planning to explore some business ideas while working as a freelance editor and writer. Among the early meetings and phone calls were casual conversations with a couple of landscape photographers who specialize in golf. Story

Temp agencies frustrated by reversal of Ontario labour laws

Despite coming changes to labour laws that will make it cheaper to hire temporary workers, some staffing agencies say they don’t support the Ontario government’s plan and would prefer to stick with the previous rules. Story

Neal Brothers and Newstrike partner on cannabis edibles

Food entrepreneurs Chris and Peter Neal, best known for Neal Brothers chips and salsa, have teamed up with Newstrike Brands Ltd. in the first publicly announced deal between an established Canadian food company and a cannabis grower. The joint venture will see Neal Brothers Inc. and Newstrike cooking up cannabis-infused goodies in a kitchen in Newstrike’s facility in Grimsby, Ont. Story

Baby Boomer retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

Approaching “baby boomer” retirements will result in a huge transfer of business ownership over the next five to 10 years, but only a small percentage of owners have a formal written succession plan, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Local musicians say ‘pay-for-play’ show is a raw deal

An arts exhibition coming to St. John’s later this month is a pay-to-play show that will benefit the promotions company, not the participating artists, two local musicians say. Story

Calgary pub goes on sale for fraction of purchase price as dining industry shifts

A Calgary pub is going for a rock-bottom price as the city’s restaurant and pub scene is experiencing what some are calling an industry shift. Story

Richmond entrepreneurs introduce sugarcane straws to Canada

As more people and businesses recognize the harm of plastic straws in Canada, and with Vancouver banning them next June, some businesses are getting ready to enter the emerging market with alternative straws. Story

Quantum startup backed by Mike Lazaridis raises US$10 million

The Silicon Valley firm Shasta Ventures is leading a US$10 million investment in a startup working out of Mike Lazaridis' Quantum Valley Investments. Isara Corp. launched publicly two years ago with software that protects data from hackers using quantum computers. Story