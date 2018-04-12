Report on Small Business Newsletter: Employers frustrated by job interview ‘no shows’

Open this photo in gallery Devan Rajkumar, chef at recently opened Loch and Quay Restaurant prepares jerk chicken. He has had difficulty hiring staff as a number of candidates did not show up to interviews or training shifts. Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail Chris Donovan

Employers increasingly frustrated by job interview ‘no shows’

Chef Devan Rajkumar, owner of newly opened Loch & Quay restaurant in Toronto, was short-staffed recently and rapidly lined up a bunch of interviews and trial shifts for cooks. His frustration mounted as a string of the candidates didn’t turn up. Full story



Quebec signs marijuana supply deals with six Canadian companies

Hydropothecary Corp, Canopy Growth and Aphria Inc are among six companies that have signed agreements with Quebec’s liquor board to supply the province with marijuana when Canada legalizes its recreational use this year, the companies said in separate statements on Wednesday. Full story

The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit brings together the country’s top entrepreneurs

The 2018 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit will feature Elana Rosenfeld of Kicking Horse Coffee, club king Charles Khabouth, Jim Estill, who brought 200 Syrian refugees to Canada, and many more. The Small Business Summit is the country’s premier event for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies and it will be held at the new Globe and Mail centre in Toronto. Full lineup at tgam.ca/sbs18

Popular trading platform Bunz launches its own cryptocurrency

Bunz Inc., a fast-growing Toronto-based online-bartering market, is getting into the hot cryptocurrency game. Full story



Officials warned Morneau that selling small-business tax changes would be a challenge

Finance officials warned Bill Morneau that planned changes to small-business tax rules would come under attack from “well-financed” lobby groups, but they urged the Finance Minister to proceed in part because polls show taxing the rich is popular with Canadians. Full story



Can’t find any female entrepreneurs? With this list, there are no excuses anymore

We’re building the largest database of Canadian female founders, funders and the organizations that support them and we need YOUR help. L-SPARK started a database of Canadian female founders, funders and organizations that support them and asked the community to help populate it. Full story

‘Shock and anger’ as Vancouver nudist beachgoers say their view is being spoiled

A local entrepreneur installed a 10-foot tall wave-measuring device in the waters near the city’s Wreck Beach in February. Things have been choppy since. Full story



Lobby groups react to small business tax rate cut in P.E.I. budget

Small businesses got a bit of a tax break in Friday’s provincial budget but not as much as some business lobby groups were seeking. Full story



Epcor warns of Bitcoin scam targeting small businesses

Epcor has a warning for customers after receiving complaints that at least two small businesses fell for a phone scam. Full story

Wattpad announces Dexter Ong as Wattpad Studios’ head of Asia

Wattpad has announced that Dexter Ong will act as its head of Asia for Wattpad Studios, the company’s arm dedicated to developing Wattpad stories into TV shows, movies, books, and digital projects. Full story