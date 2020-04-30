Report on Small Business Newsletter: Entrepreneurs say new rent relief guidelines are still not enough

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Small businesses say new rent relief guidelines still not enough
New details from Ottawa on its commercial rent relief program for small business have given little comfort to tenants who say they will still not get help. Story
Floor-scrubbing robots go where humans fear to tread
Demand has doubled for Avidbots Corp.’s autonomous floor-scrubbing robots since the COVID-19 pandemic hit North America, as property owners and managers rush to disinfect surfaces that they once took for granted. Story
Shopify steps into Amazon territory with consumer app
Shopify Inc., which has become a global e-commerce player by helping its business customers behind the scenes, is stepping out front with Shop, an app for consumers. Story
Canadian quantum computer pioneer D-Wave stops actively selling ‘infinity machine,’ pushes cloud access instead
The Canadian creator of the first commercially available computer powered by quantum mechanics has stopped actively selling the device, focusing instead on offering online access to the technology. Story
OMERS Ventures signals renewed commitment to Canadian startups with launch of US$750-million fund
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of the first Canadian institutional investors to back domestic information technology startups after the 2008-09 financial crisis, is signalling a renewed commitment to this country’s innovation sector with the launch of its latest venture-capital fund. Story
More than half of Canadian businesses saw revenue cut by at least 20% as pandemic took hold: survey
More than half of Canadian companies saw their revenue drop by more than 20 per cent during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while nearly three-quarters of businesses report being negatively affected by physical-distancing measures aimed at curbing the virus’s growth. Story
For small business owners, CRA’s new tax deadline isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution
In-home personal trainer Dave Szymkowicz has seen his business grind to a “complete halt” in the last few weeks. Story