 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ex-Shopify staffers’ Convictional platform links businesses and suppliers

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Ex-Shopify staffers’ Convictional platform links businesses and suppliers

Roger Kirkness was running the Canadian e-commerce business of a health and nutrition retailer, when he realized there was a problem with the way the company was connecting with its suppliers, he says. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Former cannabis executives betting psychedelic drugs could be the next big thing

With the hype now gone from the cannabis market, some industry leaders are turning their attention to psychedelic drugs, following research that shows they hold promise for treating mental illness. But while there’s plenty of excitement about psychedelics in some medical and cannabis communities, mainstream commercial viability for the drugs remains far from certain. Story

Vision Critical hires Ross Wainwright as new CEO as it looks to revive growth

One of Canada’s early breakout software stars of the decade, Vision Critical Communications Inc., is replacing its CEO and moving its headquarters to Toronto from Vancouver. Story

Portag3 Ventures, affiliate of Power Corp., creates Canada’s largest fintech investment fund

A venture-capital firm controlled by Power Corp. of Canada has raised Canada’s largest fund devoted to backing financial-technology startups. Story

Toronto startup Delphia says paying consumers for data will give it an investing edge

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto startup Delphia Inc. is developing an investment platform with an extra means of potential profit: paying consumers to share their insights about public companies, markets and their behaviour. Story

How Amazon’s plan to expand will reshape Vancouver’s tech scene

Thousands of new Amazon.com Inc. jobs in downtown Vancouver will reshape the city’s technology sector by triggering a talent war, boosting wages and driving immigration, local tech leaders say – while further tightening one of Canada’s highest-demand housing markets. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Building owner tackles ‘insane property tax’ with pointed rent sign

A giant red sign, hanging from the window of an empty storefront in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, sends a clear message. In bold white letters, the sign reads “rent reduced to compensate for insane property tax” — both an invitation for potential tenants and a statement to the city. CBC

Story continues below advertisement

Much-loved Sask. recycling business closes after town of Outlook signs contract with Loraas

Changes to recycling pickup in Outlook, Sask., are expected to cut costs and increase efficiency. For Taylor Layton, they mean she’s out of business. CBC

Princeton pot plant owners concerned about fake website

While construction on Princeton’s $21.5 medical marijuana facility nears completion, the owners of BC Green Pharmaceuticals are concerned with a fake website that is spreading false information about the project. Vernon Morning Star

Edmonton toothpaste startup ditches tubes

Edmonton-based startup Change Toothpaste has raised the money it needs to expand production of its zero-waste toothpaste beyond its first spearmint flavour. Edmonton Journal

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies