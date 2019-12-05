Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ex-Shopify staffers’ Convictional platform links businesses and suppliers

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Ex-Shopify staffers’ Convictional platform links businesses and suppliers
Roger Kirkness was running the Canadian e-commerce business of a health and nutrition retailer, when he realized there was a problem with the way the company was connecting with its suppliers, he says. Story
Former cannabis executives betting psychedelic drugs could be the next big thing
With the hype now gone from the cannabis market, some industry leaders are turning their attention to psychedelic drugs, following research that shows they hold promise for treating mental illness. But while there’s plenty of excitement about psychedelics in some medical and cannabis communities, mainstream commercial viability for the drugs remains far from certain. Story
Vision Critical hires Ross Wainwright as new CEO as it looks to revive growth
One of Canada’s early breakout software stars of the decade, Vision Critical Communications Inc., is replacing its CEO and moving its headquarters to Toronto from Vancouver. Story
Portag3 Ventures, affiliate of Power Corp., creates Canada’s largest fintech investment fund
A venture-capital firm controlled by Power Corp. of Canada has raised Canada’s largest fund devoted to backing financial-technology startups. Story
Toronto startup Delphia says paying consumers for data will give it an investing edge
Toronto startup Delphia Inc. is developing an investment platform with an extra means of potential profit: paying consumers to share their insights about public companies, markets and their behaviour. Story
How Amazon’s plan to expand will reshape Vancouver’s tech scene
Thousands of new Amazon.com Inc. jobs in downtown Vancouver will reshape the city’s technology sector by triggering a talent war, boosting wages and driving immigration, local tech leaders say – while further tightening one of Canada’s highest-demand housing markets. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Building owner tackles ‘insane property tax’ with pointed rent sign
A giant red sign, hanging from the window of an empty storefront in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, sends a clear message. In bold white letters, the sign reads “rent reduced to compensate for insane property tax” — both an invitation for potential tenants and a statement to the city. CBC
Much-loved Sask. recycling business closes after town of Outlook signs contract with Loraas
Changes to recycling pickup in Outlook, Sask., are expected to cut costs and increase efficiency. For Taylor Layton, they mean she’s out of business. CBC
Princeton pot plant owners concerned about fake website
While construction on Princeton’s $21.5 medical marijuana facility nears completion, the owners of BC Green Pharmaceuticals are concerned with a fake website that is spreading false information about the project. Vernon Morning Star
Edmonton toothpaste startup ditches tubes
Edmonton-based startup Change Toothpaste has raised the money it needs to expand production of its zero-waste toothpaste beyond its first spearmint flavour. Edmonton Journal