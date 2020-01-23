Report on Small Business Newsletter: Fast-growing pantyhose brand Sheertex moves to old Montreal hosiery factory

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Fast-growing pantyhose brand Sheertex moves to old Montreal hosiery factory
Less than a year after launching, an innovative direct-to-consumer pantyhose brand that had outgrown its modest production facility in Ontario cottage country moved to Montreal’s venerable garment sector to tap into the resources and growth opportunities available there. Story
Selling your small business? Here are six ways to get the best price
In Canada, almost three quarters of business owners plan to exit their company by 2028, putting more than $1.5-trillion of assets in play. And in the United States, sales of small businesses remain near record highs, despite trade and political concerns. Story
Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital launches fresh take on late-stage tech fund
One of Canada’s top technology investment bankers has joined Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital Inc. to lead a new fund focused on giving maturing tech companies a final cash infusion as they prepare for a sale or to go public. Story
Canalyst Financial Modeling Corp., a key data provider to fund managers, raises $20-million in venture capital
A Vancouver startup that has become a key data provider to fund managers has raised $20-million in venture capital. Story
Parting clouds: Montreal startup Unito raises $10.5-million to help cloud software firms talk to each other
After funding many of the world’s top cloud software suppliers, U.S. venture capital giant Bessemer Venture Partners is backing a Montreal startup that has created a way for that throng of platforms to talk to one another. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
B.C. government giving municipalities power to lower property tax rates for small businesses
The B.C. government is planning on providing some tax relief to small businesses, non-profits and arts and culture organizations hit hard by property tax increases. GlobalNews
Apple lawsuit tests if an employee can plan rival startup while on payroll
Attorneys for a former Apple Inc executive on Tuesday will try to convince a skeptical judge of a core tenet of tech startup culture - that employees can plan a competing venture while still in a job. Reuters
Small-town Sask. film processor gets photo development requests from around the world
Photos taken on film are meant to last but when they’re forgotten about and sit undeveloped, especially for a long period of time, it gets trickier to recover those memories. CBC
Restaurant charging extra 1% on bills to recover costs of B.C. health tax
A restaurant overlooking Victoria’s Inner Harbour is charging a one per cent fee on food and drink to recover costs associated with B.C.’s Employer Health Tax. TriCity News