 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Fast-growing pantyhose brand Sheertex moves to old Montreal hosiery factory

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Fast-growing pantyhose brand Sheertex moves to old Montreal hosiery factory

Less than a year after launching, an innovative direct-to-consumer pantyhose brand that had outgrown its modest production facility in Ontario cottage country moved to Montreal’s venerable garment sector to tap into the resources and growth opportunities available there. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Selling your small business? Here are six ways to get the best price

In Canada, almost three quarters of business owners plan to exit their company by 2028, putting more than $1.5-trillion of assets in play. And in the United States, sales of small businesses remain near record highs, despite trade and political concerns. Story

Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital launches fresh take on late-stage tech fund

One of Canada’s top technology investment bankers has joined Bruce Croxon’s Round 13 Capital Inc. to lead a new fund focused on giving maturing tech companies a final cash infusion as they prepare for a sale or to go public. Story

Canalyst Financial Modeling Corp., a key data provider to fund managers, raises $20-million in venture capital

A Vancouver startup that has become a key data provider to fund managers has raised $20-million in venture capital. Story

Parting clouds: Montreal startup Unito raises $10.5-million to help cloud software firms talk to each other

Story continues below advertisement

After funding many of the world’s top cloud software suppliers, U.S. venture capital giant Bessemer Venture Partners is backing a Montreal startup that has created a way for that throng of platforms to talk to one another. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

B.C. government giving municipalities power to lower property tax rates for small businesses

The B.C. government is planning on providing some tax relief to small businesses, non-profits and arts and culture organizations hit hard by property tax increases. GlobalNews

Apple lawsuit tests if an employee can plan rival startup while on payroll

Attorneys for a former Apple Inc executive on Tuesday will try to convince a skeptical judge of a core tenet of tech startup culture - that employees can plan a competing venture while still in a job. Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

Small-town Sask. film processor gets photo development requests from around the world

Photos taken on film are meant to last but when they’re forgotten about and sit undeveloped, especially for a long period of time, it gets trickier to recover those memories. CBC

Restaurant charging extra 1% on bills to recover costs of B.C. health tax

A restaurant overlooking Victoria’s Inner Harbour is charging a one per cent fee on food and drink to recover costs associated with B.C.’s Employer Health Tax. TriCity News

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies