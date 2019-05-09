Report on Small Business Newsletter: Former Dragon David Chilton on why he got 53 lunch requests in one day

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Former Dragon David Chilton: ‘One day I got 53 requests for lunches from companies looking for investment’

The enormous success of David Chilton’s 1989 personal finance classic The Wealthy Barber left him with the funds and the profile to become an angel investor. Appearing as a dragon for three seasons on the popular show Dragons’ Den further fuelled his passion for investing and advising startups. The 57-year-old Mr. Chilton will be sharing his insights into entrepreneurship on May 14 at The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit. Story

While Shopify and Mailchimp fight, their small business customers suffer

The partnership between two popular services that power many small businesses, Shopify and Mailchimp, is breaking up. The integration between the two platforms – the system that allowed for the sharing of data between them – is disappearing. As of May 12, Mailchimp and Shopify will no longer easily work together, leaving shared users – many which are small businesses – to pick up the pieces. Story

B.C. sisters build startup on period products and straight talk

Two British Columbia entrepreneurs are building a fast-growing business on organic menstrual products and straight talk about biology – hoping to demystify puberty and help teen and tween girls “start a discussion about self-care and sex-ed." Story

Layer 6 co-founder leaves TD to launch $350-million AI-focused venture fund

The chief of business and strategy for artificial intelligence at Toronto-Dominion Bank is leaving just 16 months after selling his startup to the financial services giant for US$100-million-plus to launch an AI-focused venture capital fund backed by some of Canada’s largest institutions – including his recent employer. Story

Craft-beer boom taps Albertans’ entrepreneurial ingenuity

With well more than 100 breweries provincewide – 43 in Calgary alone, according to the Alberta Small Brewers Association – and more on the way, there has never been more selection for a beer drinker and the market they exist in has never been so competitive. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

AG estimates millions lost due to lacking e-commerce tax regime

The federal government has failed to keep up with the pace of the changing digital marketplace and as a result has likely lost out in millions of tax revenue, according to Canada’s auditor general. CTV News

How biometric data-sharing with U.S. is barring Mexican workers from Canada

A new Canadian immigration biometric screening requirement is worsening a chronic labour shortage at Maritime seafood processing plants, just as the two lucrative fisheries in the Gulf of St. Lawrence are about to open. CBC

‘Ours is the original’: Kardashian company accused of ripping off B.C. entrepreneur

A Vancouver store owner is accusing Khloe Kardashian’s clothing company Good American of copying a slogan that she said she’s been using for years. Tamara Komuniecki runs the Vancouver boutique Delish General Store, selling tees, sweaters and baby onesies emblazoned with slogan: “Strong as a Mother.” CTV News

Business gets on board the plant-based protein train

You know protein alternatives have hit the big time when the CEO of a multimillion-dollar meat company insists he’s now running a “protein company.” CBC