This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter.

Great Lakes tourism businesses struggle with record-high water levels

Visitors to the Craganmor Point Resort near Parry Sound, Ont., often come by boat to dine on the dockside patio restaurant that overlooks the picturesque waters of Georgian Bay. But with water levels on the bay reaching record highs, resort staff have had to construct elevated walkways on the deck so clients can access the restaurant. The number of visitors making the trip to the island resort dropped sharply in the spring, and, this summer, those still keen to eat at the restaurant’s waterside patio have had to dine with their feet submerged in several inches of lake water. Story

Vancouver seeking provincial approval to change the way some small businesses are taxed

The City of Vancouver is seeking provincial approval to change the way some small businesses are taxed to address increases that some have said threaten their survival. On Wednesday, a staff briefing to council laid out a split-assessment initiative Mayor Kennedy Stewart has personally asked B.C. Premier John Horgan to allow the city to enact. Story

Toronto startup Flybits cashes in on TD Bank endorsement to raise $35-million from global investors

A Toronto startup that uses artificial intelligence to help banks personalize offerings to their customers has landed US$35-million in venture financing from several global financial institutions, thanks in part to its early endorsement by hometown Toronto-Dominion Bank. Story

Vendasta secures largest-ever venture-capital investment in a Saskatchewan tech company

Brendan King ran a clothing store in the 1980s, sold IBM computer clones in the 1990s and joined Canada’s top-ranked dot-com business in 2000. Now, he runs one of Canada’s most successful up-and-coming software companies, Vendasta Technologies Inc., which is on track to generate $37-million in revenue this year. If you haven’t heard of him, it’s because 53-year-old Mr. King has done it all in his home province of Saskatchewan, a place better known for its wealth of natural resources and where the technology sector accounts for just 2 per cent of provincial gross domestic product. Story

Why your next hire should be a person with disabilities

At Wanda’s Pie in the Sky bakery and café in Toronto’s Kensington Market, owners Wanda and David Beaver work to create a sense of comfort and belonging for their customers – and staff. It’s why the owners have a policy to hire workers with disabilities, incorporating both hospitality and inclusion into the business. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Mississauga hatching plan to stop fledgling startups from flying away

Mississauga has proven to be a great place for fledgling businesses to get their start, but a new study suggests when those companies become successful they tend to locate elsewhere. CBC

Minister Ng shares plan to build capacity for women entrepreneurs as WES invests $3.2 million into Quebec

The École des entrepreneurs du Québec has received a $3.2 million investment from the federal government’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) Ecosystem Fund. Betakit

Coast Capital Savings announces small-business lending partnership with online lender

Credit union Coast Capital Savings and OnDeck Canada are partnering together to offer small businesses faster access to credit, the two companies announced on July 11 via a joint statement. Business in Vancouver

How a Halifax start-up is changing eye care with groundbreaking technology

Those who are colour blind or use screens all day are a step closer to seeing life-changing eyewear thanks to a Halifax company. Coloursmith Labs, a contact lens technology start-up founded by Gabrielle Masone in Halifax, has found a way to create transparent filters for contacts that can help people with colour deficiency and other eye issues without tinting the contacts. The Star