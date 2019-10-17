Report on Small Business Newsletter: Growth tips from thee of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Three of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs offer these essential business growth tips
The chief executives of many of Canada’s fastest growing businesses gathered Oct. 8 for The Globe and Mail Growth Camp. Here are five key hacks from featured panelists to help you build a sustainable business. Story
Small Business Borrowing Guide: Is BDC’s online loan platform a good option for entrepreneurs?
Online small-business loans are nothing new at the Business Development Bank of Canada. BDC, wholly owned by the Government of Canada and devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs, has been offering the service since 2015. Story
Stephen Harper joins advisory board of music royalty app Beatdapp
A Vancouver blockchain startup is adding Stephen Harper to its advisory board, hoping the former prime minister can give it a little help with its expansion plans. Canada’s 22nd prime minister will be announced on Tuesday as a member of the advisory board of Beatdapp Software Inc. Story
Toronto-based Docebo on promising trajectory after going public early
Canada’s newest public company, Docebo Inc., is “unusual in many ways,” CEO Claudio Erba admits. Story
Toronto-based takeout app to roll out in Hong Kong amid turmoil
One of Canada’s fastest-growing startups is ramping up its international expansion, including a move into the geopolitically volatile Hong Kong market. Story
Co-living startup SoulRooms aims to take the hassle and fear out of finding a roommate in Toronto
A growing trend in rental property management is to convert apartments, houses and townhouses to so-called “co-living” spaces, that attempt to add a service layer onto the age-old practice of lodging with roommates. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
A prenup is the latest must-have for tech startup founders in love
The young woman in Monica Mazzei’s San Francisco law office was adamant: She wanted a prenuptial agreement. BNN Bloomberg
Following acquisition LOI, KIK app may be “here to stay”
According to a Tweet from Kik over the weekend, the Kik app may not be shutting down after all, with the company stating “Kik is here to stay.” Betakit