Small Business

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Growth tips from thee of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter.

Three of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs offer these essential business growth tips

The chief executives of many of Canada’s fastest growing businesses gathered Oct. 8 for The Globe and Mail Growth Camp. Here are five key hacks from featured panelists to help you build a sustainable business. Story

Small Business Borrowing Guide: Is BDC’s online loan platform a good option for entrepreneurs?

Online small-business loans are nothing new at the Business Development Bank of Canada. BDC, wholly owned by the Government of Canada and devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs, has been offering the service since 2015. Story

Stephen Harper joins advisory board of music royalty app Beatdapp

A Vancouver blockchain startup is adding Stephen Harper to its advisory board, hoping the former prime minister can give it a little help with its expansion plans. Canada’s 22nd prime minister will be announced on Tuesday as a member of the advisory board of Beatdapp Software Inc. Story

Toronto-based Docebo on promising trajectory after going public early

Canada’s newest public company, Docebo Inc., is “unusual in many ways,” CEO Claudio Erba admits. Story

Toronto-based takeout app to roll out in Hong Kong amid turmoil

One of Canada’s fastest-growing startups is ramping up its international expansion, including a move into the geopolitically volatile Hong Kong market. Story

Co-living startup SoulRooms aims to take the hassle and fear out of finding a roommate in Toronto

A growing trend in rental property management is to convert apartments, houses and townhouses to so-called “co-living” spaces, that attempt to add a service layer onto the age-old practice of lodging with roommates. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

A prenup is the latest must-have for tech startup founders in love

The young woman in Monica Mazzei’s San Francisco law office was adamant: She wanted a prenuptial agreement. BNN Bloomberg

Following acquisition LOI, KIK app may be “here to stay”

According to a Tweet from Kik over the weekend, the Kik app may not be shutting down after all, with the company stating “Kik is here to stay.” Betakit

