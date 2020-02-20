Report on Small Business Newsletter: Health startups see surge in interest amid coronavirus crisis

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Health startups see surge in interest amid coronavirus crisis
Three weeks ago, Waterloo, Ont.-based startup O2 Canada sold one or two masks a day on its website. But since the spread of the coronavirus, also known now as COVID-19, the company has been swamped with up to 2,000 orders a day. Story
Personality assessment tests are no substitute for truly getting to know your employees
American psychologist and author Adam Grant has famously described the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, arguably the most commonly used personality assessment, as being somewhere between a horoscope and a heart monitor in terms of accuracy. Unfortunately, many employers misuse personality tests to make significant human-resource decisions, from who to hire to who to promote. Story
Caisse-backed Eddyfi NDT becomes one of Canada’s largest private tech companies with Halfwave acquisition
A Quebec pipeline testing company backed by some of the province’s biggest investors has instantly transformed into one of Canada’s largest private technology companies on the heels of two major acquisitions this month. Story
Vancouver clean-energy startup General Fusion appoints Greg Twinney as new CFO
Senior Canadian technology executive Greg Twinney has joined one of Vancouver’s most promising clean-technology startups, General Fusion Inc., as its chief financial officer. Story
Vancouver clean-tech startup SemiosBio raises $102-million on pest-control product
A Vancouver startup that uses wireless technology and a chemistry trick to prevent the spread of crop-damaging insects has secured one of the biggest financings in Canada’s clean-technology sector. Story
Vancouver commercial rental vacancies on the rise, study shows
Developers and numbered companies are increasingly the owners of land where Vancouver’s small retailers operate, prompting concern about the health of commercial streets that define the city’s neighbourhoods. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Small business owners demand an end to rail blockades, warn of consequences
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning of dire consequences if blockades that have disrupted rail service across the country continue. BNN
Construction on Castlegar cannabis facility to start soon
Canada’s first craft cannabis park is one step closer to becoming a reality in Castlegar as the city and developer have finalized a lease agreement. Castelgar News
Niagara financier facing more fraud charges
Police have laid new fraud-related charges against a Niagara-on-the-lake man who presented himself as a financing expert, but entrepreneurs said his loan offers left them in the lurch. CBC