Report on Small Business Newsletter: How Waterloo startup TextNow learned to battle scammers on its calling app

How Waterloo startup TextNow learned to battle scammers on its calling app
Tristan Huntington vividly remembers when he and the rest of his team at TextNow realized their free calling-and-texting app was being abused. It was 2011 and their Waterloo, Ont.-based startup was still small, with fewer than 10 employees. Story
Small businesses find creative ways to combat climate change
There’s little that Trish Tacoma can do from her small design studio in Victoria to fight the devastating wildfires in Australia or slow the rapid glacial melt in Antarctica. However, the owner of the Smoking Lily clothing and accessories brand is trying to do her part to combat climate change. Story
Sale of brewery to Labatt splits Calgary’s craft brewers in ‘Barley Belt’ trademark dispute
The sale of a craft brewery in Calgary has driven a rift through an area that’s become known as the Barley Belt, with several small brewers taking down flags identifying them as part of the informal brewing neighbourhood over what they see as the invasion of “Big Beer.” Story
Georgian Partners closes Canada’s first private sector $1-billion+ venture capital fund
Georgian Partners Inc. has raised Canada’s first $1-billion-plus private-sector venture capital fund. The Toronto late-stage financier has raised US$850-million ($1.1-billion) for its fifth fund, US$100-million more than it targeted when it informed the regulator about the offering in September. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Province introduces interim property tax relief for small businesses
The province has introduced a new interim program to allow local governments to provide property tax relief to small business and non-profits in the 2020 tax year. CBC
Alberta spring budget should boost innovation with tax credits, say entrepreneurs
Tech entrepreneurs say tax credits that the province scrapped in October are needed to boost diversification and innovation in Alberta, and are calling on the government to bring back investor certainty in this week’s budget. CBC
Cannabis manufacturing facility coming to Nipissing First Nation
The shovels are in the dirt for a brand new cannabis manufacturing plant on the Nipissing First Nation. Golden Harvest Organics Inc. broke ground on a new-state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot cannabis facility. CTV