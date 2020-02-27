 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: How Waterloo startup TextNow learned to battle scammers on its calling app

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

How Waterloo startup TextNow learned to battle scammers on its calling app

Tristan Huntington vividly remembers when he and the rest of his team at TextNow realized their free calling-and-texting app was being abused. It was 2011 and their Waterloo, Ont.-based startup was still small, with fewer than 10 employees. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Small businesses find creative ways to combat climate change

There’s little that Trish Tacoma can do from her small design studio in Victoria to fight the devastating wildfires in Australia or slow the rapid glacial melt in Antarctica. However, the owner of the Smoking Lily clothing and accessories brand is trying to do her part to combat climate change. Story

Sale of brewery to Labatt splits Calgary’s craft brewers in ‘Barley Belt’ trademark dispute

The sale of a craft brewery in Calgary has driven a rift through an area that’s become known as the Barley Belt, with several small brewers taking down flags identifying them as part of the informal brewing neighbourhood over what they see as the invasion of “Big Beer.” Story

Georgian Partners closes Canada’s first private sector $1-billion+ venture capital fund

Georgian Partners Inc. has raised Canada’s first $1-billion-plus private-sector venture capital fund. The Toronto late-stage financier has raised US$850-million ($1.1-billion) for its fifth fund, US$100-million more than it targeted when it informed the regulator about the offering in September. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Story continues below advertisement

Province introduces interim property tax relief for small businesses

The province has introduced a new interim program to allow local governments to provide property tax relief to small business and non-profits in the 2020 tax year. CBC

Alberta spring budget should boost innovation with tax credits, say entrepreneurs

Tech entrepreneurs say tax credits that the province scrapped in October are needed to boost diversification and innovation in Alberta, and are calling on the government to bring back investor certainty in this week’s budget. CBC

Cannabis manufacturing facility coming to Nipissing First Nation

The shovels are in the dirt for a brand new cannabis manufacturing plant on the Nipissing First Nation. Golden Harvest Organics Inc. broke ground on a new-state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot cannabis facility. CTV

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies