Report on Small Business Newsletter: In the startup world, couples in business together often face stigma

In the startup world, couples in business together often face stigma
When Alanna Harvey and Cristian Villamarin first started their company, they weren’t sure how much to share about their personal relationship. They founded Flipd, which makes a productivity app that helps users stay off their phones, after five years together romantically, but felt “shy” about disclosing their relationship to potential investors and employees. Story
Innovative business-school course helps entrepreneurs tackle mental-health challenges
The University of New Brunswick is offering a course to help students prepare for the psychological strain of running their own businesses. Story
FAX Capital takes a contrarian bet on investing in small publicly-listed companies
Two years after exiting the mutual funds business, the family that founded Sentry Investments Corp. is making a $120-million bet on small, publicly traded Canadian companies through its new asset management company, FAX Capital Corp. Story
BenchSci raises financing to expand artificial intelligence search capability for scientists
Toronto startup BenchSci Analytics Inc., which uses artificial intelligence to help biomedical scientists cut time and costs from research, is extending its reach with a US$22-million fundraising round led by a Fidelity Investments Inc.-linked venture firm. Story
The business case for accessibility: Maayan Ziv
How do we make the world more accessible? And how can that accessibility add value to a business? These aren’t questions many CEOs ask, but for Maayan Ziv, whose muscular dystrophy means she uses a wheelchair, they’ve been pivotal to the success of her business, AccessNow. Listen (I’ll Go First podcast)
Top Hat raises $55-million in debt and equity financing as it prepares to partner with small publishers
A Toronto company that is delivering textbook content to millions of higher-education students through their smartphones has raised US$55-million in debt and equity to speed up its expansion strategy. Story
Google executive joins Toronto’s Radical Ventures to help fund Canadian AI startups
Google’s chief Canadian spokesman is leaving to become a partner with Radical Ventures, a Toronto venture-capital firm that has emerged as a leading backer of domestic artificial intelligence startups. Story
Toronto-based Bitmoji launches Snapchat TV show to expand reach of cartoon portraits
Jacob (Ba) Blackstock imagined developing a TV show in which the viewer was the star well before Los Angeles social-media company Snap Inc. bought his Toronto startup Bitstrips Inc. in 2016, taking its custom Bitmoji avatar system with it. On Saturday, Mr. Blackstock’s team will finally pull it off, launching a Bitmoji TV series inside Snap’s Snapchat messenger as the oft-imitated parent company tries to out-innovate Big Tech copycats. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Montrealers battle over reasons why their booming city is plagued by empty storefronts
On the corner of Montreal’s historic St-Laurent Blvd. and trendy St-Viateur Street — known for the 24-hour St-Viateur Bagel Shop — lies an empty storefront that has become a symbol of the city’s retail woes. Toronto Star / Canadian Press
New Halifax marketplace breaking down barriers for immigrant entrepreneurs
The New Venture Marketplace, which opens for the first time on Saturday, was put together by the Dalhousie Enactus Society and aims to provide a barrier-free marketplace where new entrepreneurs can show their work. The Signal
Tiny craft brewer Banded Peak acquired by behemoth Labatt
For the second time in just nine months, a Calgary craft brewery has been snapped up by a major corporation. Calgary Herald