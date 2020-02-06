 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: In the startup world, couples in business together often face stigma

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

In the startup world, couples in business together often face stigma

When Alanna Harvey and Cristian Villamarin first started their company, they weren’t sure how much to share about their personal relationship. They founded Flipd, which makes a productivity app that helps users stay off their phones, after five years together romantically, but felt “shy” about disclosing their relationship to potential investors and employees. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Innovative business-school course helps entrepreneurs tackle mental-health challenges

The University of New Brunswick is offering a course to help students prepare for the psychological strain of running their own businesses. Story

FAX Capital takes a contrarian bet on investing in small publicly-listed companies

Two years after exiting the mutual funds business, the family that founded Sentry Investments Corp. is making a $120-million bet on small, publicly traded Canadian companies through its new asset management company, FAX Capital Corp. Story

BenchSci raises financing to expand artificial intelligence search capability for scientists

Toronto startup BenchSci Analytics Inc., which uses artificial intelligence to help biomedical scientists cut time and costs from research, is extending its reach with a US$22-million fundraising round led by a Fidelity Investments Inc.-linked venture firm. Story

The business case for accessibility: Maayan Ziv

Story continues below advertisement

How do we make the world more accessible? And how can that accessibility add value to a business? These aren’t questions many CEOs ask, but for Maayan Ziv, whose muscular dystrophy means she uses a wheelchair, they’ve been pivotal to the success of her business, AccessNow. Listen (I’ll Go First podcast)

Top Hat raises $55-million in debt and equity financing as it prepares to partner with small publishers

A Toronto company that is delivering textbook content to millions of higher-education students through their smartphones has raised US$55-million in debt and equity to speed up its expansion strategy. Story

Google executive joins Toronto’s Radical Ventures to help fund Canadian AI startups

Google’s chief Canadian spokesman is leaving to become a partner with Radical Ventures, a Toronto venture-capital firm that has emerged as a leading backer of domestic artificial intelligence startups. Story

BenchSci raises financing to expand artificial intelligence search capability for scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto startup BenchSci Analytics Inc., which uses artificial intelligence to help biomedical scientists cut time and costs from research, is extending its reach with a US$22-million fundraising round led by a Fidelity Investments Inc.-linked venture firm. Story

Toronto-based Bitmoji launches Snapchat TV show to expand reach of cartoon portraits

Jacob (Ba) Blackstock imagined developing a TV show in which the viewer was the star well before Los Angeles social-media company Snap Inc. bought his Toronto startup Bitstrips Inc. in 2016, taking its custom Bitmoji avatar system with it. On Saturday, Mr. Blackstock’s team will finally pull it off, launching a Bitmoji TV series inside Snap’s Snapchat messenger as the oft-imitated parent company tries to out-innovate Big Tech copycats. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Montrealers battle over reasons why their booming city is plagued by empty storefronts

On the corner of Montreal’s historic St-Laurent Blvd. and trendy St-Viateur Street — known for the 24-hour St-Viateur Bagel Shop — lies an empty storefront that has become a symbol of the city’s retail woes. Toronto Star / Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

New Halifax marketplace breaking down barriers for immigrant entrepreneurs

The New Venture Marketplace, which opens for the first time on Saturday, was put together by the Dalhousie Enactus Society and aims to provide a barrier-free marketplace where new entrepreneurs can show their work. The Signal

Tiny craft brewer Banded Peak acquired by behemoth Labatt

For the second time in just nine months, a Calgary craft brewery has been snapped up by a major corporation. Calgary Herald

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies