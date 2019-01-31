Report on Small Business Newsletter: Is the new ‘Google Guarantee’ program worth the hassle?

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Is the new ‘Google Guarantee’ program worth the hassle?
Alphabet Inc.'s Google has rolled out a new service in Canada that promises to help your professional service business stand out from the crowd. Businesses in the program will have Google’s badge of approval next to their listing in the search engine’s results. The program says it will drive new business leads, but is it worth the cost and the hassle? Story
Mennonite farmer dips his toe into e-commerce
Marlin Martin doesn’t care much for technology. The 34-year-old Mennonite farmer doesn’t own a smartphone or have internet access, although he uses electricity on his farm outside Dundalk, Ont.; he uses a horse and buggy, and he raises his cattle hormone – and antibiotic – free on the grasses of Marita Fields. However, he’s decided that a partnership with an e-commerce startup is the best way to get his products to market. Story
How help from fellow entrepreneurs can save a sinking ship
Entrepreneurship, says Sharlene Massie, can often feel like a roller-coaster ride. And nowhere is that perhaps more true than in famously boom-and-bust Alberta. Story
Canadian company hedges bets by opening U.S. office
With the current U.S. administration’s buy-American focus, Bond Brand Loyalty wanted to make sure it stayed close to its auto-sector clients. So the company is in the process of opening an office in Detroit. While Bond chose this strategy because it works for its circumstances, other Canadian firms should not leap into the decision without research in this volatile trade climate, one expert says. Story
With eyes on an IPO, Montreal’s Lightspeed POS launches its payments system
Montreal software firm Lightspeed POS Inc. is set to file next month to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the heels of Wednesday’s launch of a long-awaited payments service for its tens of thousands of customers. Story
As Téo Taxi’s light fades out, Quebec Inc. proves it’s no match for Uber
When Montreal entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer launched Téo Taxi in late 2015, bragging his app-based startup would drive Uber out of town within five years, a host of Quebec Inc. players jumped enthusiastically on board for the ride. Story
Bruce Poon Tip: How you know you’re ready to be an entrepreneur
Sometimes people don’t understand, when you’re an entrepreneur you’re passionate. People ask, “How do I know if I’m ready?” You know. Story
‘Worst labour shortage’ in Canada threatens Quebec’s booming economy, banker warns
Quebec’s surprising economic strength over the past three years is under threat by a growing worker shortage that’s the worst in Canada, a top Bank of Montreal executive warns. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Former Barrick CIO Michelle Ash to join blockchain start-up
Former Barrick chief innovation officer Michelle Ash joined the advisory board of Berlin-based blockchain start-up Minespider. CIM Magazine
East-end Toronto business owner alleges Indigo copying her work
A small business owner in east-end Toronto is claiming that bookstore giant Indigo is selling a product that infringes on her work. The giant retailer sells a mug with the phrase ‘Let’s Avocuddle’, which Queenie Best, owner of Queenie’s Cards, says she coined. Toronto.com
What nurtures a kid’s entrepreneurial spirit?
When Campbell Baron was 9 years old, he had a lemonade stand. But unlike other young lemonade proprietors, who hang out their shingle for one day and scamper off to the candy store with their revenues, Campbell reviewed his numbers. Toronto Star
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.