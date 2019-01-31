Report on Small Business Newsletter: Is the new ‘Google Guarantee’ program worth the hassle?

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Is the new ‘Google Guarantee’ program worth the hassle?

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has rolled out a new service in Canada that promises to help your professional service business stand out from the crowd. Businesses in the program will have Google’s badge of approval next to their listing in the search engine’s results. The program says it will drive new business leads, but is it worth the cost and the hassle? Story

Story continues below advertisement

Mennonite farmer dips his toe into e-commerce

Marlin Martin doesn’t care much for technology. The 34-year-old Mennonite farmer doesn’t own a smartphone or have internet access, although he uses electricity on his farm outside Dundalk, Ont.; he uses a horse and buggy, and he raises his cattle hormone – and antibiotic – free on the grasses of Marita Fields. However, he’s decided that a partnership with an e-commerce startup is the best way to get his products to market. Story

How help from fellow entrepreneurs can save a sinking ship

Entrepreneurship, says Sharlene Massie, can often feel like a roller-coaster ride. And nowhere is that perhaps more true than in famously boom-and-bust Alberta. Story

Canadian company hedges bets by opening U.S. office

With the current U.S. administration’s buy-American focus, Bond Brand Loyalty wanted to make sure it stayed close to its auto-sector clients. So the company is in the process of opening an office in Detroit. While Bond chose this strategy because it works for its circumstances, other Canadian firms should not leap into the decision without research in this volatile trade climate, one expert says. Story

With eyes on an IPO, Montreal’s Lightspeed POS launches its payments system

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal software firm Lightspeed POS Inc. is set to file next month to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the heels of Wednesday’s launch of a long-awaited payments service for its tens of thousands of customers. Story

As Téo Taxi’s light fades out, Quebec Inc. proves it’s no match for Uber

When Montreal entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer launched Téo Taxi in late 2015, bragging his app-based startup would drive Uber out of town within five years, a host of Quebec Inc. players jumped enthusiastically on board for the ride. Story

Bruce Poon Tip: How you know you’re ready to be an entrepreneur

Sometimes people don’t understand, when you’re an entrepreneur you’re passionate. People ask, “How do I know if I’m ready?” You know. Story

‘Worst labour shortage’ in Canada threatens Quebec’s booming economy, banker warns

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s surprising economic strength over the past three years is under threat by a growing worker shortage that’s the worst in Canada, a top Bank of Montreal executive warns. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Former Barrick CIO Michelle Ash to join blockchain start-up

Former Barrick chief innovation officer Michelle Ash joined the advisory board of Berlin-based blockchain start-up Minespider. CIM Magazine

East-end Toronto business owner alleges Indigo copying her work

A small business owner in east-end Toronto is claiming that bookstore giant Indigo is selling a product that infringes on her work. The giant retailer sells a mug with the phrase ‘Let’s Avocuddle’, which Queenie Best, owner of Queenie’s Cards, says she coined. Toronto.com

Story continues below advertisement

What nurtures a kid’s entrepreneurial spirit?

When Campbell Baron was 9 years old, he had a lemonade stand. But unlike other young lemonade proprietors, who hang out their shingle for one day and scamper off to the candy store with their revenues, Campbell reviewed his numbers. Toronto Star