Report on Small Business Newsletter: Kicking Horse Coffee CEO Elana Rosenfeld

Kicking Horse Coffee CEO Elana Rosenfeld on building a business that reflects her personal ethics

Elana Rosenfeld co-founded Kicking Horse Coffee in Invermere, B.C., roasting coffee in her garage in 1996. The company was well ahead of the curve by selling premium beans just as Starbucks was entering Canada and raising expectations for coffee drinkers. Cheeky marketing helped the brand gain traction on grocery store shelves. Last May, Italian coffee giant Lavazza bought an 80 per cent stake in Kicking Horse, valuing the company at $215-million. Still based in Invermere, Rosenfeld remains at the helm. Full story



Why advertisers won’t #DeleteFacebook

In the wake of “fake news,” alleged Russian interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the recent Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, the public outcry to #DeleteFacebook is echoing around the internet. But what about small businesses who rely on Facebook advertising to reach customers? Will they pack it in and swear off the social media platform, too? Full story

When the customer is the harasser

When Josephine Masterson opened her vegan café in 2016, she didn’t anticipate having to deal with harassment. Little Jo Berry’s, on Ottawa’s busy Wellington Street West, proudly wears its politics on its sleeve, says Ms. Masterson, 27: “When I think about our shop as a whole, we’re a queer, feminist business.” Full story

The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit brings together the country’s top entrepreneurs

The 2018 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit will feature Elana Rosenfeld of Kicking Horse Coffee, club king Charles Khabouth, Jim Estill, who brought 200 Syrian refugees to Canada, and many more. The Small Business Summit is the country’s premier event for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies and it will be held at the new Globe and Mail centre in Toronto. Full lineup at tgam.ca/sbs18

Restaurant owners love prepaid reservations - but will diners bite?

Vancouver’s Cacao is a small, 25-seat, pan-Latin restaurant that specializes in modernist cuisine made with weird and wild ingredients – things like ant salt, seaweed foam and mole made with a 50-year-old starter. And now, as one of the new Canadian clients of Tock, a reservation software company co-founded by Chicago restaurateur Nick Kokonas (Alinea, Next, Roister, Aviary), it offers a booking system as innovative as its food. Full story

Office space race: WeWork seeks to keep up with Toronto demand

WeWork has turned an old office-sharing idea into a hot commodity. The young U.S. company leases office space and then subleases it at a premium to tech startups, big firms, entrepreneurs – anyone who needs space for anywhere from a few hours to a few months or longer. Full story (for subscribers)

Richard Branson: How mobile innovation has helped to spur a new age of entrepreneurship

I woke up early on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands and was greeted by a beautiful, windy day. Immediately, I wanted to get out on to the waves and go kite-surfing. Full story

Vancouver entrepreneur Ken Sim announces he wants to run for mayor with the NPA self-made entrepreneur

Self-made entrepreneur Ken Sim announced he’s going to ask the Non-Partisan Association’s members to nominate him as their candidate for mayor. Full story

Empty storefront epidemic: taxes, red tape strangling entrepreneurs, say Vancouver-area businesses

The last time you went for a stroll on one of Vancouver’s high streets, did you notice a lot of empty storefronts? One Vancouver business group says it’s a growing problem, and is calling for action from the city and province to aid entrepreneurs it says are struggling to make it work. Full story

‘The Wheelhouse’ of Waterloo Village Will Be a Community Centre For Entrepreneurs

A Saint John business is turning a 100-year-old city-centre building into a co-working space for both for-profit and non-profit organizations called The Wheelhouse. Full story

Thalmic growing quickly with aid of changes to worker visa program

Each Monday morning new employees from around the world stand up and introduce themselves at the weekly companywide meeting at Thalmic Labs. Full story