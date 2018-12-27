Report on Small Business Newsletter: Labour issues were top of mind for business owners this year

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Labour issues were top of mind for small-business owners this year. The labour market is tighter than it’s been in years, causing headaches for managers trying to hire and retain workers. In addition, heated disputes about the relationship between bosses and workers took place across the country, and some provinces saw dramatic changes in labour law and minimum wage rules.

For this week’s newsletter, we’re sharing a roundup of this year’s most-read small business stories about labour issues. Small business owners, managers and workers, feel free to drop me a line at sefron@globeandmail.com to tell me which small-business issues The Globe should focus on in the new year. - Sarah Efron, Small-Business Editor at The Globe and Mail

Employers who don’t realize the job market has changed are in for a nasty surprise

Homeowners don’t typically think about installing a new alarm system until after they’ve been robbed. The same can be said about employers when it comes to protecting staff – their most valuable asset. If the 2018 job market turns out how I think it will, employers will need to immediately change their mindset to avoid having their best people stolen from under their noses. Story

Factories are desperate for skilled workers

The shortage of skilled workers in Canada’s industrial sector is reaching a new intensity, with many factory owners saying the lack of talent is hindering the growth of their companies. Story

Employers increasingly frustrated by job interview ‘no shows’

Chef Devan Rajkumar, owner of newly opened Loch & Quay restaurant in Toronto, was short-staffed recently and rapidly lined up a bunch of interviews and trial shifts for cooks. His frustration mounted as a string of the candidates didn’t turn up. Story

Ontario government backs down on controversial holiday pay changes

The Ontario Liberal government is reversing a contentious piece of its new employment legislation around calculating public holiday pay, which business owners argued was both costly and flawed. The about-face, on the eve of a provincial election campaign, has some business groups hoping there could be other changes made to the controversial Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act (Bill 148) that took effect on Jan. 1. Story

Small business owners brace for impact as Ontario minimum-wage hike takes effect

Toronto restaurant owner Monte Wan has spent weeks preparing for the impact of new workplace laws that take effect across Ontario on Jan. 1 – and which bring higher wages for his staff and higher prices on his menu. Story

Australia pays fast-food workers $20 an hour and the sky hasn’t fallen

Australia and Canada share much in common, but one striking point of difference is the minimum wage. While Canada has been engulfed in a debate around the minimum wage in recent months, it’s a given in Australia that a barista making your latte or a fast-food worker serving your burger is earning at least $20 an hour. Story

Ontario to freeze minimum wage, eliminate mandatory paid sick days

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government says it plans to repeal chunks of the previous government’s Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act amid pushback from business owners who argued many of the changes were too costly, forcing them to raise prices and cut staff. Story