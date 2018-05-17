Report on Small Business Newsletter: Medical professionals press Ontario for fee hikes

Open this photo in gallery Heather Shantora, CEO of Innocare, a chain of physiotheraphy clinics facing increased wage costs, poses for photos in clinic near Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, Ont. on Friday, May 11, 2018. (J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail) J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Ontario medical professionals pressing province for fee hikes to cope with rising minimum wage

Some health professionals in Ontario are calling on the provincial government to boost the fees they’re paid under programs such as Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), citing rising costs exacerbated by the recent spike in the minimum wage.



Professionals such as physiotherapists and optometrists say it has been years since they received an increase in fees for certain services covered by the province, despite rising expenses and inflation. Now, the recent 21-per-cent hike in the minimum wage is putting a further squeeze on their operations. While most office staff and assistants to professionals are paid more than minimum wage, some are seeking a pay increase to widen the gap between those making the lowest wage, and to keep up with the rising costs of living. That’s putting pressure on the business owners to retain those workers, while also covering increasing expenses. Full story



Story continues below advertisement

What’s holding Canada’s tech companies back? Surprisingly, it’s not a lack of technical talent

In television shows such as Silicon Valley, fast-growing technology companies are depicted as employing predominantly software engineers. The reality of most companies is quite different, as these types of firms often have more business than just technical roles. Full story

Six ways to motivate your employees

Cynicism can creep into the fabric of your company, eroding employee motivation and slowing productivity. Sure, there’s no way to magically transform your employees into Pollyannas – each worker has their own temperament and world view – but there are proven strategies business owners and managers can use to instill trust and positivity in the workplace. At a recent panel at The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit, leading entrepreneurs shared their insights on how to motivate employees. Full story



Businesses controlled by women should get lower tax rate, group says

The federal government should introduce a lower business tax rate for companies controlled by women to spur more female entrepreneurship, a cross-border women’s business group has recommended. Full story



Stemming the demographic tide on entrepreneurship

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Entrepreneurship is widely acknowledged as the basis for innovation, technological advancement and economic progress – and subsequently, a driving force for improved living standards. Yet there’s little discussion, let alone action, among governments in Canada to stem the adverse effects of demographic change on entrepreneurship, specifically the aging of our population. Full story



Small-business lobby group wants Ottawa to impose sales tax on Netflix-like services

Canada’s main small-business lobby group wants Ottawa to follow Quebec’s lead in requiring foreign-based digital companies such as Netflix to start collecting sales tax. Full story



Brewing company launches campaign to put pressure on city for patio approval

It was a beautiful day to have lunch outside at one of Calgary’s many restaurants but one local establishment is disappointed because it has been embroiled in a battle with the city for almost a year to get its patio approved. Full story



London ice cream shops dealing with ‘obscene’ vanilla prices

Story continues below advertisement

The most popular flavour in the world is quickly becoming one of the most expensive to produce. Alana Coughlin, the owner of Haven’s Creamery in downtown London, is one of many small business owners feeling the effects of soaring vanilla prices. Full story

Entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer to preside over Quebec Liberal campaign

Following the recent announcement of several impending departures from the Quebec Liberals, a well-known entrepreneur said Thursday he will preside over their bid for re-election come October. Full story

