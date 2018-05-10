Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario government backs down on controversial holiday pay changes

Open this photo in gallery Steve Long, president of Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, is photographed at their Pickering, ON location Nov 12, 2013. (Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail) Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail





Ontario government backs down on controversial holiday pay changes

The Ontario Liberal government is reversing a contentious piece of its new employment legislation around calculating public holiday pay, which business owners argued was both costly and flawed. The about-face, on the eve of a provincial election campaign, has some business groups hoping there could be other changes made to the controversial Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act (Bill 148) that took effect on Jan. 1. Full story



Five key lessons from the 2018 Globe and Mail Small Business Summit

Some of the country’s leading entrepreneurs gathered May 8 for The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit in Toronto. Panels and talks focused on a range of business issues, from recruiting talent to expanding to the United States. Here are five key take-aways. Full story



Medical-device companies say new safety rules will boost costs, force some companies out of Canada

Medical-device companies say new safety audit rules from Health Canada will send compliance costs skyrocketing, forcing some players to pull out of the country and creating a potential shortage of products for patients. Full story



‘Returnships’ help stay-at-home mothers get careers back on track

Something big happened in the world’s workplaces while Laura Boisvert was at home raising kids: The internet. From 1999 to 2011, while Ms. Boisvert was a stay-at-home mom in Toronto, the internet went from a fast way to send letters to the ubiquitous backbone of most workplaces. Full story



Canadian governments must double-down to foster tech boom here, end brain drain to U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau famously urged the world’s business and political elites gathered in Davos, Switzerland, in 2016 to see Canada for its “resourcefulness,” rather than just its resources. Full story



Should businesses be compensated for lost revenue due to construction work?

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests more needs to be done to mitigate the loss of revenue some businesses experience during municipal construction. Full story

Quebec minimum wage increases, but union leaders say it’s not enough

Quebec’s minimum wage is now $12/hour, but protesters rallied on May Day to say it is not enough. Union leaders gathered at Mount Royal metro station on Tuesday morning to say the minimum wage in Quebec should be $15/hour. Full story

Trudeau government should help those hit by Trump tax: MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should be doing more to help thousands of Canadian residents being hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform, say opposition critics. Full story



Want a job that pays $75K-$100K? Few do, amid Canada’s worst labour shortage in 10 years

Andy Lewis of Mile One Mobile, a truck servicing and repair firm based near Ottawa, says he can’t keep up with the entry-level salaries the city is able to offer to experienced mechanics. Full story



B.C. launches task force aimed at boosting small business

The B.C. government is launching a task force aimed at improving conditions for small businesses. Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston announced the three-member panel on Wednesday, which he said will gather input on several issues. Full story

Colombian community slams new Vancouver restaurant named after drug lord Escobar

A soon-to-open Vancouver restaurant named after a notorious narco-terrorist has prompted a backlash among the local Colombian community, who say the owners are being culturally insensitive. Full story

