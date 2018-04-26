Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario summer-job market strong despite hike in minimum wage

Open this photo in gallery TORONTO, APRIL 19, 2018 - CAN STUDENTS WAGE - Nour Alideeb, chairperson/president Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario poses at Ryerson University on April 19, 2018. Alideeb, a student herself, at University of Toronto, advocates for parity of the student minimum wage with the national minimum wage. Glenn Lowson photo/The Globe and Mail Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Ontario summer-job market strong despite hike in minimum wage

Ontario’s new labour legislation, which included a spike in the minimum wage, is costing companies more money, but concerns that it would lead to a summer hiring freeze appear to be unwarranted, at least so far.

Employment agencies and student organizations say they haven’t noticed a pullback in summer hiring as a result of the changes, which also includes new calculations for statutory holiday pay and equal pay for casual, part-time, temporary and seasonal staff.

Ontario’s economy is on an upswing of late: Employment in Ontario increased by more than 10,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent, the lowest it has been since July, 2000. While some companies may be cutting back, job boards are still full of postings for part-time and casual summer work. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Federal government to announce ‘patent troll’ crackdown as part of national IP strategy

The federal government plans to clamp down on “patent trolls” and help train Canadian innovators to compete more effectively against global tech giants as part of its intellectual-property (IP) strategy to be unveiled Thursday. Full story (Globe subscribers)



Canada’s global talent pilot is working – now let’s make it permanent

Canada’s technology companies have historically struggled to attract, hire and retain the talent they need to scale up. Proximity to the U.S. and its mature tech scene, and the increased presence of large, foreign technology companies who are expanding their footprints on Canadian turf, have made it difficult for homegrown tech firms to compete for domestic talent. Full story

The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit brings together the country’s top entrepreneurs

Serving liquor at minimum wage? You’re in for a raise

B. C. workers making minimum wage can expect a raise soon, with the exception of farm workers paid on a piece-rate basis. Full story

Quebec factory transforms into welding school by night to combat labour shortfall

Patrice de Bellefeuille knew a career jump wasn’t going to be easy. The 25-year-old father of two needed to support his family and couldn’t afford to stop working full-time to go back to school. Full story

Family logging business ‘blindsided’ by loss of Kruger contract

A South Brook logging company says its 44-year business relationship with the Corner Brook paper mill came to an end in a five-minute conversation last week, and now the company faces bankruptcy. Full story

Local businesses protest ‘unfair’ tax, holiday pay changes

Local business officials are calling on the province to reverse course on two recent initiatives they say hurt small businesses. The Centre Wellington Chamber of Commerce is joining the Ontario Chamber of Commerce to ask the government to remove from the 2018 budget two proposed tax reforms that will cost employers nearly half a billion dollars in new taxes. Full story