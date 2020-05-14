 Skip to main content
Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario’s SMBs to get nearly a third of regional relief funds

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Ontario’s small, medium-sized businesses to get nearly a third of regional relief funds

Small and medium-sized businesses in Ontario will receive nearly a third of the $962-million in federal relief funding that will flow through Canada’s regional development agencies and rural financing organizations to help companies that aren’t eligible for other relief programs. Story

Canadian malls collect just 15 per cent of May rent from tenants

Canada’s biggest mall owners have collected only about 15 per cent of their tenants’ rent in May, according to new data that shows the dire state of business during the coronavirus pandemic. Story

Calgary’s Symend raises $52-million for AI software that uses emoticons, friendly approach to chase late bill payers

A Calgary startup that combines artificial intelligence, behavioural science and compassion to help large billers collect from delinquent customers has raised one of the city’s largest venture capital financings. Story

Students wondering how to pay for essentials as summer work disappears

Like countless students across the country, Brandon Amyot’s summer work plans have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Story

Eight temporary foreign farm hands in B.C. developed COVID-19 symptoms while isolated by province

Eight farmworkers who landed in British Columbia through the temporary foreign worker program this spring developed COVID-19 symptoms while under quarantine by the provincial government. Story

