Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario’s SMBs to get nearly a third of regional relief funds

Ontario’s small, medium-sized businesses to get nearly a third of regional relief funds
Small and medium-sized businesses in Ontario will receive nearly a third of the $962-million in federal relief funding that will flow through Canada’s regional development agencies and rural financing organizations to help companies that aren’t eligible for other relief programs. Story
Canadian malls collect just 15 per cent of May rent from tenants
Canada’s biggest mall owners have collected only about 15 per cent of their tenants’ rent in May, according to new data that shows the dire state of business during the coronavirus pandemic. Story
Calgary’s Symend raises $52-million for AI software that uses emoticons, friendly approach to chase late bill payers
A Calgary startup that combines artificial intelligence, behavioural science and compassion to help large billers collect from delinquent customers has raised one of the city’s largest venture capital financings. Story
Students wondering how to pay for essentials as summer work disappears
Like countless students across the country, Brandon Amyot’s summer work plans have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Story
Eight temporary foreign farm hands in B.C. developed COVID-19 symptoms while isolated by province
Eight farmworkers who landed in British Columbia through the temporary foreign worker program this spring developed COVID-19 symptoms while under quarantine by the provincial government. Story