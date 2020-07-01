 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Small Business

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ottawa extends small-business rent-relief program for another month

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Ottawa extends small-business rent-relief program for another month

The federal government will extend its flagship rent-relief program for entrepreneurs by a month, as the original three-month eligibility period comes to a close on July 1. Story

Hootsuite replacing CEO with former Zendesk executive Tom Keiser

Hootsuite Media Inc. has chosen former Zendesk Inc. executive Tom Keiser to replace founding chief executive officer Ryan Holmes, who is stepping down after a battle last year with the company’s board over his leadership. Story

Legal software company Dye & Durham files for IPO after dropping plan in 2018

Legal software provider Dye & Durham Corp. has filed to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the second time after a pandemic-related delay to its listing plans. Story

Bank-backed business growth fund accelerates financing deals during pandemic

When the Canadian Business Growth Fund launched in June, 2018, backed by many of the country’s largest financial institutions and championed by Ottawa, it arrived with high expectations, a broad mandate to fund Canadian companies – and faced a lot of skepticism. Story

Canadian developer of “smartbomb for cancer” Fusion fails to ignite in Nasdaq debut

A Hamilton startup hoping to transform how people are treated for cancer by injecting them with tiny nuclear smartbombs got stuck in no man’s land Friday on its first day as a public company. Story

Alberta lays out plan to spur economic recovery

Alberta is immediately cutting corporate taxes by 20 per cent and adding more than $1-billion in infrastructure spending this year as the province attempts to climb out of the economic wreckage of the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse in world oil prices. Story

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
