Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ottawa’s $20-billion loan program sees little demand

Ottawa’s $20-billion loan program sees little demand
A $20-billion loan program designed to ensure banks kept lending to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic has attracted little interest from borrowers more than six weeks after its launch. Story
Ottawa, Ontario announce funding to help small businesses set up shop online
The federal and Ontario governments will spend nearly $58-million to help small businesses move online as they grapple with diminished revenues during the pandemic and prepare to reopen. Story
Ontario to ban commercial evictions for some small businesses
Ontario will ban commercial evictions of some small businesses from June through August, after months of pressure from entrepreneurs who’ve been unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Story
Canada must help small business stay solvent and exit stronger from the COVID-19 recession
In a matter of months, our economy has been transformed by the global pandemic. In some cases, it has accelerated trends that have been years in the making. Online shopping has become the norm, with almost one-third of Canadians now purchasing items they would’ve normally bought in-store. Story
Proposals emerge to reopen OneEleven accelerator, including Paramount founder
Toronto-area entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih has offered to fund and reopen OneEleven, which was once one of Canada’s most prominent startup accelerators – but he says its future could be decided by a tug-of-war with a government innovation agency. Story
How a family bakery used technology to expand and bring in some big brands
Ozery Bakery has come a long way from the days of making pita bread by hand in the back of a sandwich shop in downtown Toronto in the late 1990s. Story
Remote working has increased hours but reduced productivity
The forced shift to teleworking amid COVID-19 has been a success for many businesses, such as Shopify and Twitter, which have recently implemented permanent work-from-home structures. Story