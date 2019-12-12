Report on Small Business Newsletter: Plastics alternative startup Ecopackers raises $4.3 million

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Plastics alternative startup Ecopackers raises $4.3 million
Entrepreneur Nuha Siddiqui pitched her compostable replacement to plastics to her first venture capital investor in 2018 while snacking on a bowl of packing peanuts – foam nuggets used in packaging to prevent damage. Story
Indigenous trusts provide much needed capital to expand small businesses
When Santana Wooden opened T’Sala Salon Spa, a storefront on the Squamish Nation’s reserve in North Vancouver, the only thing it offered was manicures and pedicures. After hearing about the Squamish Nation Trust (SNT), a fund to help entrepreneurs who are members of the First Nation, Ms. Wooden applied and got a grant of around $6,000. Story
Kitchener-based North Inc. halts sales and production for launch of new smart-glasses
Revenue at Kitchener, Ont.-based North Inc. will soon dry up as the once-celebrated technology company halts production and sales in preparation for the launch of a new line of smart glasses. Story
Kootenays-based maker of survey software Thoughtexchange raises $20-million
A crowdsourcing startup from the heart of the Kootenays has used artificial intelligence in survey software designed to help leaders across North America better understand organizations from school districts to Fortune 500 companies. On Thursday, the company will announce it has raised $20-million in venture funding to expand within and beyond North America. Story
Hootsuite overhauls entire executive team
Hootsuite Inc. is overhauling its entire executive team, one month after announcing company founder Ryan Holmes would vacate his role as CEO to become executive chairman. Story
Halifax to become second home for Toronto tech star Wattpad
Two years after vying to host Amazon Inc.’s alternate headquarters, Halifax has attracted one of Toronto’s top tech stars – Wattpad Corp. – to establish its second corporate beachhead in the East Coast city. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
With Vancouver set to raise property taxes, small businesses wonder who will foot the bill
As Vancouver prepares to bump up property taxes, there’s one pitch to make the change more affordable for commercial tenants — pass the hike on to landlords instead. News1130
‘Devastating,’ says truck owner and creditor of failed Tlicho trucking companies
More than 140 businesses have been left in the lurch by the shutdown of two Tlicho-owned trucking companies. For the past 10 winters, Ventures West Transport LP and Tli Cho Landtran Transport Ltd. have hauled fuel and other supplies up the ice road to the diamond mines. After loaning the two companies money for years, last week their parent organization, the Tlicho Investment Corporation, began the formal process of winding them down and selling off their assets. CBC
Often cited as a ‘gold mine’ for alternative work, Alberta’s tech sector now faces uncertain future
It wasn’t so long ago that Calgary’s burgeoning tech sector was being held up as a potential case study in diversification, a lighthouse to chart a course toward in a province rocked from oil-and-gas downturns. CBC