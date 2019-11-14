 Skip to main content

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Quebec-based Groupe Nordik wants to have 10 Canadian spas in 10 years

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
Quebec-based Groupe Nordik has a goal: 10 spas in 10 years, across Canada

Scandinavian-style spas are growing in popularity, and a Gatineau-based company has an ambitious plan to capitalize on the trend. For Groupe Nordik Inc., which currently has spas in Chelsea, Que., and Winnipeg, the goal is to have 10 spas in 10 years, says Martin Paquette, the company’s founder and chief executive. Story

Workplace coaches shouldn’t just be for senior executives

In an increasingly competitive labour market, employers are going to great lengths to attract and retain employees. From free catered lunches to luxurious company retreats, firms try to one-up each other with increasingly opulent but often superficial incentives. Instead, firms should consider offering staff access to meaningful benefits, such as access to third-party coaches. Doing so can be a workplace game-changer, boosting employee engagement and team performance. Story

Ontario’s Health Ministry mulls sharing health data with researchers, certain third parties as part of privacy update

The Ontario government is planning to change the rules around how health data can be shared, but privacy experts are concerned some reforms could compromise the security of patient information. Story

Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes to step down in wake of leadership concerns

Hootsuite Media Inc.'s founding chief executive officer, Ryan Holmes, will step down in the wake of concerns raised by the company’s board about his leadership after a failed attempt to sell the social media management company. Story

‘I’m paying for air:’ Small businesses in Toronto, Vancouver struggle under steadily-increasing property taxes

Aftershocks from the housing boom are sweeping over small businesses in the urban cores of Vancouver and Toronto as soaring land values drive up assessments and, in turn, trigger annual increases in property taxes running into tens of thousands of dollars. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

County creates sub-class to help small business

The county has created a small business sub-class within the non-residential tax assessment category that may see some businesses qualify for a reduced tax rate next spring. Brooks Bulletin

CRA found more than $1B auditing smaller businesses last year

The Canada Revenue Agency identified $1.185 billion from audits of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) last year, said CRA officials speaking at the Canadian Tax Foundation’s Ontario Tax Conference held in Toronto in late October. Advisor’s Edge

Small business auto clients are taking this complaint to their politicians

Commercial trucking underwriting rules are killing some small businesses, Ontario’s deputy opposition leader told Canadian Underwriter Friday. Canadian Underwriter

Small businesses caught in legal missing middle

In remarks made in Vancouver earlier this year, Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner reflected on the economic costs of a justice system that is not always accessible, affordable, speedy or just. Business in Vancouver

Strict signage rules have cannabis retailers fuming

Some Alberta weed retailers are growing frustrated with new Health Canada rules that they say stifle their ability to promote their business. Calgary Sun

