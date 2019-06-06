 Skip to main content

Small Business Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ramadan markets serve as launch pad for Muslim entrepreneurs

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ramadan markets serve as launch pad for Muslim entrepreneurs

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Ramadan markets serve as launch pad for Muslim entrepreneurs

Before the start of Ramadan last month, Laila Abu-Jazar spent night after night in her Oakville, Ont., commercial kitchen perfecting more than 1,000 8-ounce jars of cheesecake, including new Ramadan-inspired flavours such as baklava, date and mango. During her three-day stint at the Ramadan Market at the Square One Mall in Mississauga, she sold every jar. But the boost to her business, Laila’s Cheesecake Co., didn’t stop when the market finished. Catering requests and special orders are still pouring in from customers she met at the event. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Former Wattpad executive Eva Lau announces first venture fund

One of Toronto’s most prominent angel investors, former Wattpad Corp. executive Eva Lau, has launched her first venture fund, becoming one of the few women in Canada to lead an early-stage investment firm. Story

Five key steps to negotiating a deal - including four magic words

Negotiations take place every single day. Walking away from them, or sticking one’s head in the sand about them, costs not only time and money, but also creates headaches. That’s how Fotini Iconomopoulos, a professional negotiation coach and instructor at York University’s Schulich School of Business, sees it. Story

See no evil: How Canada is bankrolling companies accused of bid-rigging, graft and human-rights violation

In Latin America, billions of dollars in Canadian government-backed loans have been funnelled to two of the region’s most notorious oil companies: the state-owned petroleum corporations of Mexico and Brazil, each riddled with frequent reports of bribery, bid-rigging and inflated contracts. Story

If Amazon had stuck to books, it would be a different company

Story continues below advertisement

When Dave Mason and Andrew Carey founded Shift IT Solutions Inc. in 2009, their goal was simple: to provide à la carte IT services to small companies. However, they quickly discovered that there were two major flaws with that strategy. Story

Waterloo’s Kik Interactive charged by SEC over $100-million unregistered ICO

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Canadian tech startup Kik Interactive Inc. for allegedly conducting an illegal securities offering when it sold US$100-million of digital tokens in 2017. Story

Ottawa-backed Northleaf venture-capital fund closes at $300-million

Toronto’s Northleaf Capital Partners has closed its third Canadian venture-capital fund at $300-million, just less than a year after it was named as part of Ottawa’s Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Story continues below advertisement

Small business to get help on energy-efficiency upgrades from carbon-tax money

Small businesses in the four provinces with a national carbon price will share $1.4 billion over the next four years to help them reduce their energy use but business owners say they are getting the short end of the rebate stick. Story

Massive tax bills send some Inglewood businesses into an ‘emotional nightmare’

When numerous small businesses in Calgary’s trendy Inglewood neighbourhood opened up their 2019 tax assessment, many wished it was a joke. The reality, many saw an increase between 100 and 300 per cent compared to the year before. Story

Levelling wine playing field next on provincial list

Niagara wine industry representatives are “cautiously optimistic” about Monday’s provincial government announcement regarding ongoing efforts to expand the sale of alcohol into convenience stores and other retailers. Story

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter