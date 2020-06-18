Report on Small Business Newsletter: Reopening is one thing, making a profit is another

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
For companies, reopening is one thing, making a profit is another
Businesses are reopening their doors across Canada as provinces ease lockdown restrictions. But even as revenues resume, profits remain elusive. Story
Ontario evictions ban will be retroactive to May
Ontario is making its ban on commercial evictions for some small businesses retroactive to May 1, after months of frustration from entrepreneurs who’ve seen revenue plunge from the COVID-19 crisis. Story
Without big festivals, Montreal’s economy prepares to write off summer
By this time last year, Montreal had already moved into festival mode with the Formula One Grand Prix race kicking off a record tourist season that brought 11 million visitors to the city and pumped nearly $5-billion into the local economy. Story
This TSX tech stock has raised its dividend for 12 straight years and is near record highs thanks to video conferencing
Two types of software companies dominate the list of Canada’s most valuable technology stocks. There are those that generate most of their growth by expanding sales of new and existing products every quarter, such as Shopify Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc. and Kinaxis Inc. Story
Ottawa’s Kinaxis beefs up AI power with purchase of Toronto-based Rubikloud
Ottawa supply chain software provider Kinaxis Inc. is beefing up its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities by buying Toronto startup Rubikloud Technologies Inc. for $60-million in cash. Story
Repare Therapeutics seeks to raise up to US$152-million in Nasdaq share offering
Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc. increased the target size of its Nasdaq initial public offering by more than half on Monday, saying it could raise up to US$152-million. Story
Not enough done to protect migrant farm workers: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is time to find ways to better protect migrant farm workers who are essential to Canada’s food system but have been hard hit by the pandemic because of overcrowded housing, unsafe working conditions and precarious immigration status. Story
Why the CERB had to be extended – and why it has to be fixed
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB, is being extended for another two months. The move was necessary. It is also problematic. Story