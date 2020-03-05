 Skip to main content

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Shopify’s leaders are funding a new wave of ambitious startups

Sarah EfronSmall business, entrepreneurship
The Shopify angels: How the e-commerce company’s leaders are funding a new wave of ambitious startups

Shopify Inc., the Ottawa startup that exploded into a $70-billion company by providing an e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs, is now fuelling the success of other startups through its growing list of employees now doubling as angel investors. Story

RBC hires OMERS Ventures managing partner Sid Paquette to lead new technology, innovation banking group

Royal Bank of Canada is expanding its efforts to finance Canada’s rapidly growing technology sector, hiring former senior Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems venture-capital investor Sid Paquette to lead a new technology and innovation banking group. Story

BDO Canada acquires data science company Lixar

Professional services giant BDO Canada LLP has purchased Ottawa-based Lixar IT Inc. – the latest in a string of acquisitions by consulting firms looking to bring more artificial intelligence and data science capabilities to their clients. Story

SkipTheDishes founders target big banks with new startup, digital fintech company Neo Financial

Two co-founders of Prairie startup success SkipTheDishes have launched a venture called Neo Financial, which aims to stand out in the crowded and competitive market to provide a digital alternative to the big banks. Story

AI startup founder Zohaib Ahmed: ‘I’ll probably never join a large company again’

Zohaib Ahmed, 27, is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Resemble AI, a software startup providing tools to clone speech and speech patterns. Story

Iconic Vancouver restaurant Bishop’s to close due to rent, taxes

One of Vancouver’s most successful restaurateurs – an icon who pioneered the concept of a contemporary British Columbian cuisine, groomed countless industry leaders and set a benchmark for fine dining – says he is retiring, a victim of skyrocketing rents and property taxes. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Small business owners not impressed with B.C.'s new property tax relief plan

Small business owners and non-profit organizations in Vancouver say the province’s new recommendations — meant to lessen taxes for some — don’t provide the immediate fix and meaningful relief needed to help their struggling businesses. CBC

Restaurant, owners and staff charged under Ontario’s Liquor Licence Act after fatal crash

A Cambridge restaurant and four people associated with it are facing charges in connection to a fatal impaired driving crash. CTV

U.S. fintech Brex opens 40-person Vancouver office

Add Brex Inc. to the growing number of American companies that have taken a shine to Vancouver the past few months. Business in Vancouver

