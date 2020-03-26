Report on Small Business Newsletter: Small businesses shuttered by COVID-19 push for eviction protection

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
Small businesses shuttered by COVID-19 push for rent relief and eviction protection
Business groups are calling on governments to subsidize rents for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and want evictions prohibited, a protection now offered to some residential tenants in Canada. Story
Legalities may constrain Ottawa’s bid to offer wage subsidies to workers, groups warn
Business groups are welcoming the federal government’s move to send monthly payments to workers who aren’t being paid by employers but haven’t been laid off. But they are warning that legal complexities could limit the program’s usefulness, and they argue that greater wage subsidies at the levels introduced in other countries – and paid to employers – are still needed. Story
Entrepreneurs say Ottawa’s aid plan won’t stop bleeding, layoffs
As Ottawa announces new measures to help workers and employers hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, entrepreneurs are warning that already promised funding is difficult to access and won’t prepare the work force to rebound when the crisis ends. Story
Unemployment claims reach nearly one million as businesses battered by coronavirus pandemic
Nearly one million Canadians applied for unemployment benefits since the beginning of last week as sweeping business shutdowns related to COVID-19 deliver an unprecedented blow to the country’s work force. Story
Business owners find creative ways to keep operations going despite storefront shutdowns
Small businesses shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic are finding innovative ways to operate behind closed doors so they can keep staff working, customers engaged and bring in some revenue amid brutal economic conditions. Story
Business owners grapple with layoff decisions while awaiting government help
Small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being forced to make the tough choice of whether to lay off staff so they can get employment insurance (EI) or keep them on with few or no hours in case the government offers an improved financial incentive package. Story
Canadian small businesses are facing extinction amid lockdowns
No one planned for this. COVID-19 has brought the global economy to a standstill. With many provinces closing non-essential businesses, and consumption and consumer confidence decreasing, many Canadian small businesses are looking at extinction. Story