 Skip to main content

Small Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on Small Business Newsletter: Sure you just won in court, but can you collect the money?

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Sure you just won in court, but can you collect the money?

After spending, potentially, hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting a lawsuit, it is not surprising that people are often displeased and, indeed, shocked to learn that the collection process can be as cumbersome and expensive as the underlying litigation. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Craft brewers tap into growing thirst for non-alcoholic beer

Ten years ago, Ted Fleming was visiting Malta when a flare-up of his Crohn’s disease left him lying in a hospital bed instead of a beach lounger for the week. Then and there, Mr. Fleming decided to start eating healthier and to stop drinking. As a craft beer fan, it wasn’t an easy decision. Story

Ontario’s Health Ministry mulls sharing health data with researchers, certain third parties as part of privacy update

The Ontario government is planning to change the rules around how health data can be shared, but privacy experts are concerned some reforms could compromise the security of patient information. Story

Omers Ventures loses senior executive in a string of recent management changes

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has lost its second top venture capital managing partner in five months, the latest in a slew of personnel changes within the pension giant’s venture investing divisions since the announced departure of OMERS Ventures head John Ruffolo 14 months ago. Story

The secret is out: Toronto’s 1Password raises $200-million led by U.S. venture capital giant Accel

Story continues below advertisement

Silicon Valley venture capital giant Accel has made the largest single investment in its history, leading a US$200-million funding for the Toronto company behind a popular password management software product. Story

Toronto-based privacy-compliance software firm Nymity acquired by U.S. rival TrustArc

Nymity Inc., a Toronto-based software company in the burgeoning field of data-privacy compliance, has been acquired by TrustArc Inc., its larger U.S. rival. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Poor internet service has Cape Breton business owner contemplating move

Poor internet service is prompting a small business owner in Cape Breton to reconsider her future on the island. Sara Rankin runs a graphic design and web company in Mabou. CBC

Story continues below advertisement

First-ever Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit held in Calgary

Hundreds of female entrepreneurs gathered Thursday at a summit dedicated to supporting and empowering each other. Every Nov. 19, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated around the globe in partnership with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the world’s largest grassroots movement dedicated to celebrating, supporting and empowering women in business worldwide. CTV News

Facing labour shortages across Canada, the butcher trade is looking at ways to beef up their numbers

At the annual Canadian Restaurant and Bar Show, butcher Peter Baarda of Burlington’s J&G Quality Meats demonstrates how to prepare an eyecatching rib roast to the small crowd gathered in front of his booth. Toronto Star

From class project to St. John’s tech startup: meet Creatros

The story of Creatros begins as so many 21st-century tech success stories do: brilliant minds meet at a university and come up with a big idea that could make them rich. CBC

Story continues below advertisement

Businesses add up losses after Moncton man employed by government-funded agency vanishes

Business owners in the Moncton area and beyond say they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with a Moncton man employed by a government-funded economic development agency. CBC

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter