Report on Small Business Newsletter: Sure you just won in court, but can you collect the money?

Sure you just won in court, but can you collect the money?
After spending, potentially, hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting a lawsuit, it is not surprising that people are often displeased and, indeed, shocked to learn that the collection process can be as cumbersome and expensive as the underlying litigation. Story
Craft brewers tap into growing thirst for non-alcoholic beer
Ten years ago, Ted Fleming was visiting Malta when a flare-up of his Crohn’s disease left him lying in a hospital bed instead of a beach lounger for the week. Then and there, Mr. Fleming decided to start eating healthier and to stop drinking. As a craft beer fan, it wasn’t an easy decision. Story
Ontario’s Health Ministry mulls sharing health data with researchers, certain third parties as part of privacy update
The Ontario government is planning to change the rules around how health data can be shared, but privacy experts are concerned some reforms could compromise the security of patient information. Story
Omers Ventures loses senior executive in a string of recent management changes
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has lost its second top venture capital managing partner in five months, the latest in a slew of personnel changes within the pension giant’s venture investing divisions since the announced departure of OMERS Ventures head John Ruffolo 14 months ago. Story
The secret is out: Toronto’s 1Password raises $200-million led by U.S. venture capital giant Accel
Silicon Valley venture capital giant Accel has made the largest single investment in its history, leading a US$200-million funding for the Toronto company behind a popular password management software product. Story
Toronto-based privacy-compliance software firm Nymity acquired by U.S. rival TrustArc
Nymity Inc., a Toronto-based software company in the burgeoning field of data-privacy compliance, has been acquired by TrustArc Inc., its larger U.S. rival. Story
WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE
Poor internet service has Cape Breton business owner contemplating move
Poor internet service is prompting a small business owner in Cape Breton to reconsider her future on the island. Sara Rankin runs a graphic design and web company in Mabou. CBC
First-ever Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit held in Calgary
Hundreds of female entrepreneurs gathered Thursday at a summit dedicated to supporting and empowering each other. Every Nov. 19, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated around the globe in partnership with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), the world’s largest grassroots movement dedicated to celebrating, supporting and empowering women in business worldwide. CTV News
Facing labour shortages across Canada, the butcher trade is looking at ways to beef up their numbers
At the annual Canadian Restaurant and Bar Show, butcher Peter Baarda of Burlington’s J&G Quality Meats demonstrates how to prepare an eyecatching rib roast to the small crowd gathered in front of his booth. Toronto Star
From class project to St. John’s tech startup: meet Creatros
The story of Creatros begins as so many 21st-century tech success stories do: brilliant minds meet at a university and come up with a big idea that could make them rich. CBC
Businesses add up losses after Moncton man employed by government-funded agency vanishes
Business owners in the Moncton area and beyond say they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with a Moncton man employed by a government-funded economic development agency. CBC