Report on Small Business Newsletter: The days of the retail clerk are over

Open this photo in gallery McIntosh Greenhouses co-owner Erin Nathanielsen poses for a photograph in one of the company's greenhouses in Surrey, B.C., on Friday March 9, 2018. Darryl Dyck/The Globe and Mail DARRYL DYCK

Flower growers benefit from cannabis boom

Erin Nathanielsen had heard about a number of fellow flower growers across Canada selling or switching their businesses over to marijuana production, hoping to cash in when the drug is fully legalized. Full story

The days of the retail clerk are over

What does the future hold for retail employees? Well, there’s just no way to put it gently. The days of the retail clerk are over. By clerk, I’m referring to the millions of retail workers who operate checkouts, greet customers at the door, count inventory, look up prices, scan bar codes, corral shopping carts and do their best to remember snippets of product information about the vast assortments they carry. These jobs will all but disappear within 20 years, perhaps sooner. Full story

Early bird tickets available for the Globe and Mail Small Business Summit

OMERS Ventures OneEleven startup accelerator expanding to Ottawa, Vancouver

OneEleven, the Toronto-based technology startup accelerator backed by OMERS Ventures, is expanding to Ottawa and Vancouver this year, and aims to open in Boston and in Europe soon after. Full story

Quebec software heavyweight Coveo raises $100-million from Silicon Valley fund

Few Canadian tech entrepreneurs can boast they have created $1-billion software companies based in their home country. Louis Têtu says he is well on his way to doing it for a second time. And he wants to keep control of this one north of the border. Full story (Globe subscribers)

How to prevent Google and other tech giants from poaching your talent

Picture a pool of talented tech workers, programmers, designers and product developers. A huge number of them will get siphoned off immediately by the good salaries and relative job security of the tech giants and financial institutions. Full story



Hey millennials: Here’s why joining a startup has nothing to do with the lottery

If you’ve graduated in the past decade, you probably remember the nerve-racking process of choosing your career path. Your first foray into the job market can feel like a game of chess, where every move either brings you closer to your ambitions or sets you back. Full story

Niagara financier’s big money propositions leave entrepreneurs with ruined dreams

A dozen Ontario entrepreneurs trickled in to a Jack Astor’s in St. Catharines one busy Saturday night in February. Some came alone; some knew each other. Some wore red, as they’d discussed online — as a way to find each other. Full story

Beekeepers refuse to put thousands of colonies in Fraser Valley blueberry fields

Beekeepers, including major operators from Alberta, are refusing to put thousands of their colonies in the Fraser Valley this spring due to health concerns related to blueberry pollination. That decision is predicted to cost blueberry farmers millions of dollars in lost production. Full story

Hubba faces personnel changes as company continues pivot from enterprise to independent retail

Hubba recently laid off nine members of its staff, BetaKit has learned. The layoffs took place across departments, including marketing, business development, and engineering, leaving the company now sitting at 45 people. Full story



Looks like B.C. might be heading towards a business tax revolt

The B.C. government’s plan to shift the burden of medical insurance premiums onto employers has sparked what is starting to look and sound like a tax revolt. This comes as the B.C. government, on March 26, caved into anger from municipal politicians and changed plans for its planned speculation tax, by reducing tax rates and reducing the areas of the province where the tax would be in effect. Full story