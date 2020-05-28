Report on Small Business Newsletter: These investors tapped into Shopify’s growth by buying companies around it

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.
These investors tapped into Shopify’s growth – by buying companies around it
With Shopify Inc. shares soaring as businesses shift online for the pandemic, everyone wants a piece of the retail platform’s growth – and Victoria-based WeCommerce has found a fresh way to tap into it. Story
This little-known Canadian company is helping employees work from home - and its stock is soaring
Shares of employee-training software company Docebo Inc. have more than doubled since wide-scale lockdowns were implemented across the globe in mid-March, as investors seek out names expected to benefit from the sudden shift to working and learning from home. Story
Toronto tech company Top Hat buys Nelson Education’s Canadian university textbook division
Canada’s largest education publisher, Nelson Education Ltd., has agreed to sell its domestic university textbook publishing business to Toronto technology company Tophatmonocle Corp. in a deal that heralds a hastening of the shift to online education here. Story
Vancouver biotech firm AbCellera raises US$105-million as it focuses on COVID-19 research
A Vancouver biotechnology firm whose work to find a treatment for COVID-19 has thrust it into the global spotlight has raised US$105-million from leading life sciences investors. Story
Health concerns and teleworking could change office design permanently
“When there was a bug that entered into the office, it just seemed to pervade and go around,” Justin Thouin recalls. “It was an endless loop of people getting sick.” Story