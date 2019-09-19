Report on Small Business Newsletter: U.S. withdrawal from postal treaty could impact Canadian e-commerce businesses

This is the weekly Report on Small Business newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

U.S. withdrawal from postal treaty could have implications for Canadian e-commerce businesses

Canadian businesses that ship directly to customers in the United States from countries such as China could face higher costs if the U.S. withdraws from an international postal treaty this fall. Even if the U.S. doesn’t withdraw, it could succeed in obtaining concessions that could lead to a rise in shipping costs from foreign postal services to American destinations. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Small businesses surprised about delay of carbon-tax funded grants

Small businesses hoping to get funds from the federal carbon tax for energy-retrofit projects are still waiting, as the government has stopped the distribution of grants until after the election. Some business owners worry a potential change in government could mean the promised funds will never materialize. Story

Small businesses with ‘reduced scent environments’ face tricky conversations with customers

It was after some clients complained about the different scents wafting inside her Vancouver massage therapy clinic, from perfume to cigarettes, that Rebecca Flanagan decided to create a new policy to cut down on odours. Story

TD Bank expands commitment to clean tech with ‘anchor’ investment in $165-million ArcTern fund

Toronto-Dominion Bank is joining several Canadian and global institutions to back what is expected to be Canada’s largest clean technology venture fund. The bank is anchoring the second fund from Toronto-based cleantech financiers ArcTern Ventures, which has raised $165-million to date. Story

OMERS makes largest Canadian tech investment to date with $100-million financing in Toronto’s TouchBistro

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pension giant Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System has made its largest investment in a Canadian early-stage technology company, anchoring a $158-million venture financing by Toronto restaurant-software firm TouchBistro Inc. Story

Trulioo Information Services raises $70-million from global banking giants

A Vancouver company that helps corporations verify the identities of customers over the internet has raised $70-million from some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Trulioo Information Services Inc. said Tuesday that Goldman Sachs Group led a $60-million financing backed by Citigroup Inc., Spain’s Banco Santander SA and past investor American Express Co. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

‘Devastating’ Pine River Cheese closure leads to Cheesemageddon in Bruce County

It’s the talk of the town. When word spread through Ripley, and north up Highway 21 to Kincardine, and riffled across the breadth of Bruce County that the Pine River Cheese and Butter Co-Operative had made the hard decision to close after 134 years in business, well, you can imagine the shock. Cottagers and townsfolk stampeded for the store and on Wednesday of this week it was like…What was it like? Here’s Ulrike Prehn, the co-op’s chief executive: “It’s Cheesemageddon in our store.” Toronto Star

Story continues below advertisement

Liberals pledge to cut credit card ‘swipe fees’ to boost small business

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau pledged to end credit card “swipe fees” for GST and HST if his government is re-elected, a move aimed at boosting the bottom line for Canadian small businesses. Bloomberg BNN

Hasbro introduces Ms. Monopoly to celebrate female entrepreneurs

The face of the Monopoly franchise has ultimately stayed the same since the game’s inception decades ago — until now. Hasbro Inc. is introducing a new version of the classic board game called Ms. Monopoly, where the Monopoly Man, with his mustache, cane and top hat, is replaced by a blazer-wearing, coffee-swilling businesswoman — an “advocate whose mission is to reinvest in female entrepreneurs.” CBC

Haskayne School of Business launches social entrepreneurship centre

In a nod to the evolving values of capitalism and the future of business, the University of Calgary announced the creation of a social entrepreneurship centre. CTV

Story continues below advertisement

It looks like Uber is getting into the small loan business for its drivers

Uber told drivers this week that it’s building a new financial product and asked them about loans. Critics are concerned it could be a payday loan system that’s predatory. Recode