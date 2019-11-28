 Skip to main content

Report on Small Business Newsletter: What to do when an employee bursts into tears

Sarah Efron Small business, entrepreneurship
What to do when an employee bursts into tears

The workplace is generally considered to be a setting where we keep strong emotions in check, so when an employee breaks the taboo and cries at work, many managers are at a loss for how to handle it. Story

Incorporation will bring big tax benefits to Ontario realtors

Ontario real estate agents are cheering a new government bill that would allow them to incorporate – a move that could mean huge tax benefits and align them with other professions as well as peers in other provinces. Story

The big reveal: Toronto’s Knix Wear raises venture capital to take on lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret

Joanna Griffiths has built one of Canada’s most successful new consumer brands and fastest-growing companies with little outside funding. It’s not for lack of interest: The founder and chief executive officer of women’s undergarments startup Knix Wear Inc. has repeatedly turned down venture capitalists who offered to invest tens of millions of dollars. Story

Opponents of Sidewalk Labs get advice from German tech protesters

The ranks of opponents to Sidewalk Labs’ proposed “smart city” on the Toronto waterfront aren’t giving up their fight now that its plans are scaled back – and they’ve been taking advice from some well-known colleagues overseas. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

‘Highway robbery’: Tourism operator slams Ontario’s fee hike for highway signs

A London, Ont.-area golf club owner is slamming an upcoming price increase that will more than double the price he has to pay to advertise along Ontario highways. CBC

Small business owner suing Target: ‘I never wanted to take this to court’

A David and Goliath lawsuit is shaking out between a small Georgia-based meal kit company and retail giant Target. Yahoo

New study shows big economic boost from UW’s startup community

Blackberry, Open Text and Kik all got their start in Waterloo Region. Their success inspired other growing companies including Miovision, Aeryon Labs, ClearPath Robotics, and Thalmic Labs. CTV News

Rideau Hall Foundation pulls support for Prince Andrew’s entrepreneur project

The Rideau Hall Foundation isn’t renewing its agreement with Prince Andrew’s flagship entrepreneur project, Pitch@Palace, following the unfavourable reaction to the broadcast interview addressing his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. CTV News

