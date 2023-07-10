Open this photo in gallery: A hand-painted sign about the Canada Emergency Business Account in the front window of Likely General, a store on Roncesvalles Ave. in Toronto, on April 15, 2020.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Some private lenders are offering to refinance small businesses’ government-backed pandemic loans as Ottawa’s first repayment deadline looms, arguing that higher interest rates will be offset by the partial loan forgiveness businesses receive if they pay on time.

Nearly 900,000 businesses took out interest-free loans of either $40,000 or $60,000 through the government’s Canada Emergency Business Account program in the early months of the pandemic. Only about a fifth of CEBA loans have been paid back so far, leaving $40-billion in credit outstanding.

The first repayment deadline is Dec. 31. Businesses that pay back the loans before then will have either $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven, depending on the size of the loan. As of Jan. 1, no amounts will be forgiven and interest will start to accrue at 5 per cent per year. The final deadline to repay is Dec. 31, 2025.

For businesses that don’t have enough cash on hand to pay off the loan, but who hope Ottawa will forgive some of it, some lenders are pitching another option: taking out a new loan to settle their CEBA accounts. The new credit would be at a higher interest rate than Ottawa’s, but on a lower principal amount, which the lenders argue will save the businesses money.

“The one thing that people will, I think, question is obviously taking a loan to pay a loan,” said Michael Wood, director of corporate partnerships at Ottawa-based alternative lender Canadian Financial. “But this is taking a loan to receive the forgiveness.”

Canadian Financial began to advertise a CEBA refinancing program last week. Chief executive officer Patrick Labrèche said terms will vary depending on factors such as whether a business can secure the loan with real estate, vehicles or equipment. He said his company is offering this product in part because of demand from accountants who work with small businesses.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said refinancing could make sense for businesses that can negotiate favourable terms. But he said he is concerned that some business owners could be taken advantage of.

“You may be left with some really unattractive alternatives in order to do this, including taking money out of a credit card, taking some really high-interest loan, borrowing against receivables,” he said. “That’s what worries me.”

One of the largest institutions to offer a CEBA refinancing program is Ontario-based Meridian Credit Union, the second-largest credit union in Canada. It charges a one-time $250 fee and offers a three-year loan at an interest rate of prime plus 1.25 per cent, which would currently equal 8.2 per cent.

Liz Blazanovic, Meridian’s vice-president of business banking, said the program allows their small-business clients to conserve their funds. “They now don’t have to choose between benefiting from the CEBA program’s loan forgiveness offer or not being able to meet their cash obligations,” she said in an e-mail.

The CEBA program was relatively easy for small businesses to access. That was good for those who were in critical need of funds in 2020 – but also means that some credit was extended to businesses who wouldn’t otherwise get a loan from a bank.

Merchant Growth, a financial-technology company based in Vancouver, caters to small businesses that can’t get credit from traditional financial institutions. It recently started to offer a CEBA ReFi Program that allows business owners to quickly pay off their $40,000 CEBA loans at a total cost of $44,000 to $48,000, paid over 12 to 24 months.

Kevin Clark, the fintech’s chief revenue officer, said he is expecting a lot of demand from business owners. “We’ve prepared ourselves to manage significant scale,” he said.

The Canadian Bankers Association said it couldn’t speak to any specific programs its members may offer, but said it encourages small-business clients to discuss their options with their banks.

CFIB, which lobbies on behalf of 95,000 small- and medium-sized businesses, is pushing Ottawa to further extend the repayment deadline, which it has done once before. The office of federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declined Friday to say if it is considering another extension.

Ufuk Akcigit, an economist at the University of Chicago who monitors Canadian small businesses through his work on the Intuit Quickbooks Small Business Index, said extending the deadline further for some struggling business owners could be good for the economy. But “extending the deadline forever is not a solution either,” he said, as the government needs to be repaid.

He said economic literature suggests private lenders are more efficient at screening entrepreneurs, so there could be a benefit to CEBA refinancing programs that – in essence – move public loans into the private market. But it could be challenging for business owners while interest rates remain high.

“I think the conditions will still be too harsh for small businesses, at least until the interest rates are coming back to normal times,” Prof. Akcigit said. “I see this as a little too early to switch to private market lending.”