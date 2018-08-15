 Skip to main content

Alberta regulator dismisses Badger Daylighting application for cease-trade order against short-seller

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Streetwise

Alberta regulator dismisses Badger Daylighting application for cease-trade order against short-seller

Jeff Lewis
For Subscribers

Short-seller Marc Cohodes is free to trade shares of Badger Daylighting Inc. after Alberta regulators on Wednesday dismissed an application for a cease-trade order against the prominent U.S. investor.

The decision is a blow to Badger and could intensify a long-running feud between the Calgary-based company and Mr. Cohodes, a pugnacious investor known for previous bets against mortgage lender Home Capital Group Corp. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Staff at the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) sought the interim order against Mr. Cohodes on grounds he misrepresented Badger’s business to support his short position in the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

They also asked to prohibit Mr. Cohodes from making false or misleading statements about the company after Mr. Cohodes accused Badger of illegally dumping toxic waste – a charge the company has strenuously denied – in a Twitter post earlier this year.

ASC vice-chair Tom Cotter, who sat on the commission’s panel that heard the case, said on Wednesday there are insufficient grounds for the order. Indeed, shares of the company are up roughly 20 per cent since May, 2017, when Mr. Cohodes first disclosed his Badger position. The Toronto Stock Exchange energy subindex has slipped about 2.2 per cent over the same period.

“We are not persuaded that staff have established … contraventions by the respondent,” Mr. Cotter said. “… We dismiss the application.”

Badger operates a fleet of vacuum trucks that service government and oil-industry clients across Canada and the United States. The company employs about 1,800 people and has a market capitalization of roughly $1.1-billion.

Mr. Cohodes has also flagged purported accounting issues and executive departures and says the allegations of illegal dumping have been brought to him by company whistle-blowers. He did not attend Wednesday’s hearing and was not immediately available for comment.

The ASC staff that sought the order relied on a Twitter post by Mr. Cohodes from June 27, 2018, in which they said he misrepresented an image of a Badger truck to support his allegation of “illegal toxic dumping” of hazardous waste.

A lawyer representing the California-based short-seller accused the ASC of trying to muzzle legitimate criticism of a public company by a known short-seller and overplaying the impact of Mr. Cohodes’s statements.

Story continues below advertisement

“With all due respect to him, the market doesn’t care. And the share price shows that,” Andrew Wilson at JSS Barristers told the hearing.

ASC lawyer Don Young called that a “red herring” and argued the Twitter post misled current and prospective new investors in the company. “That’s a common-sense determination. It doesn’t require market analysis,” he said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.