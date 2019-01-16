Barclays Canada hires Jacquelyn Titus as banker to the banks

Investment bank Barclays Capital Canada Inc. hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran Jacquelyn Titus on Wednesday to advise the country’s financial services companies, a deep-pocketed sector that’s focused on cross-border deals.

Ms. Titus joins the domestic arm of global bank Barclays PLC at a time when Canadian banks, insurers and pension plans are increasingly looking outside the country for growth, while a number of foreign financial institutions are selling Canadian subsidiaries as a mature market consolidates around its largest players. According to a press release, her title at Barclays Canada is managing director and head of the bank’s Canadian financial institutions group.

Barclays Canada is welcoming a financier who worked at Goldman Sachs for 20 years in Toronto, New York and London in roles that included advising on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing and risk management. Ms. Titus also has experience in restructuring and high yield debt. Prior to joining Goldman in 1999, Ms. Titus worked in private equity at Royal Bank of Canada and at Bank of Nova Scotia. She fills a role that came open when Adam Sinclair left Barclays Canada for Scotiabank last year.

“Jacquelyn has an outstanding track record, and tremendous relationships with Canadian banks, insurance companies, asset managers and fintech firms,” said Bruce Rothney, CEO of Barclays Canada in a press release. He said: “We are very excited about the great value Jacquelyn’s international experience and proven abilities will bring to our clients.”

Barclays Canada focuses on cross-border advisory work and past mandates included working with Toronto-based Element Financial Corp. on its $8.6-billion acquisition of General Electric Co.’s fleet business. Barclays has also advised Canadian public sector pension plans, which are among the world’s largest capital pools, on their international investments.

Barclays Canada has offices in Toronto and Calgary, and consistently ranks among the top 10 advisers in the Canadian M&A league tables that serve as scoreboards in the investment banking game. The firm’s rainmaker chairman is former federal finance minister Michael Wilson. There’s common ground for Mr. Wilson, Mr. Rothney and Ms. Titus; all spent part of their careers at Royal Bank. Ms. Titus will start at Barclays on 21 January, 2019.

