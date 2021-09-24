 Skip to main content
BlackRock names André Bourbonnais as chair of Canadian division

Andrew Willis
BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest investment managers, boosted its domestic team on Thursday by naming veteran executive André Bourbonnais as chair of its Canadian division.

Mr. Bourbonnais joined New York-based BlackRock two years ago to launch a global business, called Long Term Private Capital, after serving as chief executive and chief investment officer at Montreal-based pension plan PSP Investments and head of private investments at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

In his new role, Mr. Bourbonnais will team up with the company’s head of Canadian operations, Marica Moffatt, to “deliver more of BlackRock’s capabilities to some of our most sophisticated clients,” BlackRock chief client officer Mark McCombe and Ms. Moffatt said in a note sent Thursday to customers and staff.

“This additional role will leverage André's years of experience in the pension and investments business in Canada,” they said.

Mr. Bourbonnais is based in Montreal and will continue to run the Long Term Private Capital division, which closed its first US$3.44-billion fund in January.

BlackRock oversees a total of US$9.4-trillion, including US$242-billion for Canadian clients. The company launched its domestic business in 1992, and has approximately 120 employees at offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

