BMO hires Scott Brison for senior investment banking role

Bank of Montreal has hired Scott Brison into a senior role within its corporate and investment bank after the long-time politician announced he was retiring from government.
On Thursday BMO Nesbitt Burns announced that Mr. Brison is joining the dealer as a vice-chair in corporate and investment banking. He will be based in Toronto.
Mr. Brison was first elected as a member of parliament for the Kings – Hants riding in Nova Scotia in 1997, and spent more than two decades in government – for two different parties. He crossed the floor from the Progressive Conservatives to the Liberals in 2003 when Paul Martin was leader of the Liberals.
Most recently, Mr. Brison served as president of the Treasury Board and minister of digital government under prime minister Justin Trudeau. Early this year Mr. Brison announced he would be retiring from federal politics.
Despite his decades in government, Mr. Brison has some experience on Bay Street. In mid-2000 he announced he would vacate his seat so that then-Tory leader Joe Clark could return to parliament. Mr. Brison briefly joined Yorkton Securities in investment banking in the aftermath – however, his role there was short-lived, and Mr. Brison was elected again during the federal election that fall.
