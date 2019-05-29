Canadian lawyers act on Caster Semenya’s important case with the Olympic Committee

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is, without doubt, an iconic Canadian business law firm, a mainstay of tradition and a proud bearer of Corporate Canada’s colours when the need for legal expertise arises.
This makes it unlikely that anyone would expect Caster Semenya, the South African runner who has for years been embroiled in a high-profile dispute with the International Association of Athletics Federations over her testosterone levels, to be on DWPV’s client roster.
But she is. And, as evidenced by international news reports after the international Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling on April 30 requiring her to reduce her testosterone levels if she wished to continue competing as a woman, her presence on that roster may make her the firm’s most famous client.
Lexpert contributor Julius Melnitzer reports at www.lexpert.ca. Follow @Lexpert on Twitter. Lexpert is published by Thomson Reuters.
