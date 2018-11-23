Canderel founder, CEO Jonathan Wener hands reins to JLL Canada’s Brett Miller as company prepares for international expansion

The founder of Canderel Ltd. is stepping down as chief executive after over four decades of running the privately-held Canadian real estate company. The 68-year old Jonathan Wener, who will remain as chairman of his firm, will hand over the CEO reins to Brett Miller, currently the chief executive of commercial realtor JLL Canada.

Mr. Miller, 54, will be responsible for taking Canderel through its next stage of growth, which will include expanding the Canadian company into the United States and possibly Europe.

The executive changes at the two Canadian firms comes as the industry prepares for a potential downturn after nearly a decade-long boom in commercial real estate fueled in part by ultra low interest rates.

Mr. Wener started Canderel with one property in Montreal in 1975 and built it into a major Canadian real estate player with buildings and operations in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Nova Scotia, Edmonton and Ottawa, as well as over $2-billion in projects under development.

Now, Mr. Wener wants Canderel to move to the next level.

“Once Brett is in place, he is well equipped to take us beyond Canada,” Mr. Wener said.

Mr. Wener, who had the foresight to suspend his Toronto operations before the city’s property bust in the 1990s, believes the commercial real estate market is becoming increasingly competitive. In addition to expanding into the U.S., Mr. Wener said his successor would expand Canderel into other types of real estate business, though he would not elaborate on the new ventures.

For Mr. Miller, it is a homecoming of sorts. He started his career at Canderel and then served as an executive vice president at the world’s largest commercial real estate firm CBRE. He then became JLL Canada’s chief executive in 2012 when the Chicago-headquartered company wanted to turn JLL into a presence here. Mr. Miller said JLL’s goals were to make the company one of the top three competitors in Canada in all the real estate services, from leasing and project management to capital markets. Mr. Miller said JLL Canada is as competitive as CBRE. “We have the capacity to compete on every file,” he said.

The CEO changes are expected to occur in February. In the meantime, JLL Canada will be searching for a new chief executive.

