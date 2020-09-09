 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices

Echelon Wealth hires veteran energy banker Simon Akit

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Independent investment dealer Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. has prepped for a rebound in oil and gas stocks by hiring veteran energy banker Simon Akit as its new head of institutional equity sales and trading.

Mr. Akit joined Toronto-based Echelon Tuesday, arriving at a time when energy stocks are in a slump due to the pandemic and an oil price war. But the sector is beginning to see a surge in mergers and acquisitions as stronger oil and gas companies bid for weaker rivals.

Karanjit Bhugra, co-head of the company’s investment banking division, said: “With his deep relationships with global institutional accounts and corporate issuers, Simon will play an instrumental role in the continued growth of Echelon Capital Markets.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Akit spent the past two decades covering oil and gas stocks, including as global head of energy sales during a 12-year stint at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. He also worked for Bank of Montreal’s capital markets group in New York and at Raymond James Ltd. and UBS Securities Canada Inc. Prior to going into finance, he spent five years as an engineer at Encana Corp., now known as Ovinitiv Inc.

In a news release, Mr. Akit said: “I am excited to join a platform that champions sector expertise with true entrepreneurial spirit.”

Echelon also recently added mining stock sales specialist Robert Lee – a veteran of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – and mining banker Jason Yeung, who was at GMP Capital Inc. The firm is building expertise in companies that traditionally fly under the radar of Canada’s bank-owned dealers. Echelon is also active in trading and raising money for cannabis companies.

Investment banks that focus on small to mid-sized companies, including Echelon and Canaccord Genuity, have seen a surge in revenues in recent months, as stock trading and corporate finance activity picked up. Echelon is employee-owned and does not release financial results. However, Canaccord Genuity recently announced record quarterly revenues of $377.7-million and a $25.1-million profit for the three months ended June 30.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies