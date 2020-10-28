 Skip to main content
Fiscal targets will come, but emergency spending must stay for now, Freeland says

Fiscal targets will come, but emergency spending must stay for now, Freeland says: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government’s recovery plan will deal with the debt and deficits built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also warned that it is too soon to scale back emergency spending. (Bill Curry, Mark Rendell, Josh O’Kane)

As Finance Minister, Freeland sets a different tone from predecessor Morneau: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland put her stamp on the federal government’s pandemic recovery plans on Wednesday, breaking with her predecessor by promising significant investments in what the Liberals view as the industries of tomorrow. (Andrew Willis)

Sun Life names new interim president of mutual-fund division: Oricia Smith, senior managing director at SLC Management, has been named interim president of Sun Life’s mutual-fund division, Sun Life Global Investments (SLGI). Ms. Smith, who was working at the insurer’s global institutional asset-management company, was appointed this week and also took on the role of senior vice-president of investment solutions at Sun Life Canada. (Clare O’Hara)

Vancouver’s BBTV Holdings shares have disappointing debut on TSX amid broad market selloff: Vancouver’s BBTV Holdings Inc. had a rough start on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, overshadowing its milestone of completing Canada’s largest initial public offering of a company led by a sole female founder. (Sean Silcoff)

Canadian miner Nevsun Resources settles with African workers over case alleging human-rights abuses: Canadian base-metals miner Nevsun Resources Ltd. has reached a settlement with a trio of Eritrean workers who had sued the company for alleged human-rights abuses during the construction of a mine in the African country. (Niall McGee)

Small businesses are in desperate need of a lifeline: These are terrifying times for entrepreneurs. Small businesses are being submerged in the pandemic’s second wave because of operating restrictions in Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario. Business closings have outpaced new business openings during this crisis. It’s a troubling trend that risks undermining the economic recovery and is precisely why legislators must take a more deliberate hand in reviving entrepreneurship. (Rita Trichur)

