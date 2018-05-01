Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall joins Osler’s Calgary office

A long-held wish from the country’s oil patch is coming true – former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall is setting up shop in Calgary’s downtown.

Law firm Osler announced Tuesday that Mr. Wall has joined its Calgary office as a special adviser.

“Our firm and our clients will benefit enormously from the strategic insights, practical business solutions, and collaborations Brad Wall has formed over a stellar political career,” said a news release from national managing partner and chief executive Doug Bryce.

“Brad is well known at home and abroad for his advocacy of sustainable economic development, particularly in the energy and agri-food industries as well as for forging solutions to challenging issues that span politics, business and trade.”

Mr. Wall, 52, served as Saskatchewan’s premier for more than 10 years, retiring early this year with no set plans for what was to come next. But with his enduring popularity in conservative and energy circles, many expected his post-political career would lead to Calgary.

Born in Swift Current, Mr. Wall has similar roots to many of the movers and shakers in Alberta’s oil and gas sector – who also hail from the neighbouring Prairie province. His time in office benefited from a global commodities boom, and he is a vocal advocate for the building of new oil pipelines, and western industry sectors including oil and gas, potash and agriculture. He leveraged social media and his sometimes lonesome dissenting position on Canada’s climate policy – especially his opposition to national carbon tax – to become one of the country’s leading conservative voices.

Mr. Wall will be working closely with Osler’s national energy and regulatory practice under the leadership of partner Shawn Denstedt.

Mr. Denstedt led the Osler team that acted for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. in connection with its application to the National Energy Board for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and the firm continues to do work for the pipeline company in advancing the controversial $7.4-billion project.

The firm has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York.

