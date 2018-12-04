Global ranking puts Toronto’s financial services sector third in employment growth

Toronto’s financial services sector has snagged third place in terms of its employment growth in recent years in a global ranking of financial centers.
The industry added 55,194 jobs from 2012 to 2017 -- a 25.2-per-cent increase, according to a report by the Conference Board of Canada.
That’s significantly higher than the average 5.3-per-cent employment growth seen across U.S. financial centers such as New York, Boston and San Francisco over the same period.
Only two Chinese cities - Beijing and Shanghai – grew their financial services industries at a faster clip than Toronto did.
The financial services industry employed 274,525 people in Toronto in 2017 – roughly 8.3 per cent of the employment of the metro area.
That’s second only to Luxembourg, where 12 per cent of employment is in financial services, and higher than London at 6.5 per cent and New York at 6.4 per cent.
