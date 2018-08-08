GMP Capital laying off 10 per cent of workforce amid slow energy market

GMP Capital Inc. is laying off roughly 10 per cent of the staff from its Canadian capital markets business amid a slowdown in the energy sector.
Harris Fricker, GMP Capital’s chief executive officer, said the aim of the cuts, which particularly affected Calgary-based GMP FirstEnergy, is to improve competitiveness and profitability in light of the the industry’s “operating realities.”
“It is always difficult to part ways with good people but our actions regarding staffing and our cost-base are driven by the need to ensure that GMP remains a dominant player in the small/mid cap space in Canada,” Mr. Fricker said in an internal note provided to the Globe and Mail.
The energy market has been sluggish coming out of a protracted downturn in oil prices, with a slowdown in merger and acquisition activity and equity-raising by energy companies.
