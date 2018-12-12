GMP’s global expansion peters out with sale of U.S. debt division

GMP Capital’s near-decade of international expansion is ending, with the independent dealer selling its American fixed income division.

GMP acquired the New York-based business, formerly known as Miller Tabak Roberts Securities, in 2011 for US$44-million. The sale price was not disclosed, but the business had been struggling of late. On recent quarterly calls, chief executive officer Harris Fricker made several mentions of “lower fixed income client trading revenue in our U.S. operations.”

The decision to unload the U.S. fixed-income business has several layers of significance. The acquisition was the first major investment made by GMP chief executive officer Harris Fricker after he took over in late 2010, and it signaled a major push to expand beyond GMP’s home market.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale also marks another example of an investment that GMP has struggled to make work. Other deals and expansions that failed to takeoff include a push into Australia, as well as the recent merger with FirstEnergy.

GMP declined to comment.

GMP is by no means the only independent investment bank that has had to reconsider its footprint. Junior energy and mining markets have been eerily quiet for a number of years, and independent dealers used to dominate these sectors.

Most notably, GMP’s chief rival Canaccord Genuity has endured layoffs and scaled back its global ambitions after spending more than a decade opening offices in 12 counties. At smaller firms, the impact has been even more severe. Between 2013 and 2015, more than 50 boutique dealers shut down altogether, according to data from the Investment Industry Association of Canada.

GMP, however, is feeling the pinch lately. While Canaccord Genuity has rebounded in 2018 by riding the cannabis boom, GMP is having trouble convincing investors that it is on solid footing. The firm’s shares are trading at $1.83, 93 per cent below their 2006 peak, and lower than during the 2008 global financial crisis.

GMP’s acquisition of a U.S. debt division was designed to broaden its product offering. The investment bank built a reputation on helping clients raise equity, and adding a fixed-income trading business was supposed to help mid-sized clients issue debt as well. Because Canada’s high-yield market is almost non-existent, the thinking was that GMP could help such clients issue bonds in the U.S.

The problem, though, is that many of these clients were commodity explorers and producers. After the mining commodity supercycle collapsed, and then the energy boom went bust, the business opportunities dried up.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet the decision to sell the unit is not an isolated event. After pushing heavily into London and Australia between 2010 and 2012, GMP announced in early 2016 that it would shutter those offices. (The dealer also eliminated its dividend at the same time.)

Instead, GMP has emphasized a focus on its home market for the last two years – and the latest sale will make this focus even more prominent. However, while closing and selling foreign operations helps cut costs, Canada remain a tough market for its traditional business.

In 2016, GMP bought FirstEnergy, a prominent boutique brokerage based in Calgary, for $98.6-billion. Earlier this year, GMP cut 10 per cent of the staff from its Canadian capital markets business – many of which were from the Calgary office. The decision was made to improve competitiveness and profitability in light of the industry’s “operating realities,” Mr. Fricker said at the time.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.